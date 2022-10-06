Read full article on original website
Semi-truck fire on I-80 extinguished quickly
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post from October 7, Park City Fire District reported a semi-truck fire on I-80 that started at 4 a.m. near mile marker 149 […]
Gephardt Daily
Vehicle fire closes lanes, snarls traffic on eastbound I-80 in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 80 closed two eastbound lanes near Summit Park Friday, causing traffic to back up on the western edge of Summit County. The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted about the vehicle fire near mile marker 138 and...
Gephardt Daily
Sleeping couple saved by neighbor in 2-alarm Murray fire
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Murray say a quick-thinking neighbor likely saved lives late Saturday night when she rousted a sleeping couple whose third story condo balcony was engulfed in flames. Murray City Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Olson told Gephardt Daily firefighters were first...
kslnewsradio.com
Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.
MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
kjzz.com
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
Gephardt Daily
6 treated for smoke inhalation after Murray apartment fire rescue
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire crews quickly controlled an apartment fire in Murray Friday night, containing it to one building but not before six people were treated for smoke inhalation. Two policemen as well as four tenants were treated on scene for smoke...
kjzz.com
Crash on narrow I-80 forced lane closure; residual delays after morning bottleneck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning left morning commuters moving at a snail's pace in Salt Lake City. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., forcing the closure of the left lane on the narrow highway on which thousands of vehicles travel each day.
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
Gephardt Daily
Bountiful boy on bike struck, critically injured by vehicle
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County boy was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The boy, 13, suffered critical injuries, according to Bountiful City police. Officials say the teen was riding at...
Two I-80 bridges reduced to one lane through November
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County reminded citizens and commuters in a Facebook post that UDOT’s I-80 Bridges Improved Echo and Wanship project began On October 3. The project will […]
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
kslnewsradio.com
Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
Gephardt Daily
Person who pulled over on Ogden I-15 shoulder because of flat tire struck, killed by passing pickup; 2nd victim critically injured
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second is suffering from critical injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 in Ogden. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of a northbound pickup truck and trailer pulled onto the left shoulder of the freeway to fix one a flat tires on the trailer. A second northbound truck and trailer also stopped. Both trailers had construction equipment.
KSLTV
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE, Utah — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they’ve proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen...
Gephardt Daily
Police provide new suspect information in Salt Lake City shooting, wounded 14-year-old girl recovering
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released new information on both the victim and the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at Meadows Park. “The victim is a 14-year-old female,” according to a SLCPD press release. “She is...
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
'We're in the bad things;' Rose Park residents don't feel safe after shootings
A second suspect remains at large following the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the Rose Park neighborhood Thursday night.
