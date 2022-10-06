ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, UT

Sleeping couple saved by neighbor in 2-alarm Murray fire

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Murray say a quick-thinking neighbor likely saved lives late Saturday night when she rousted a sleeping couple whose third story condo balcony was engulfed in flames. Murray City Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Olson told Gephardt Daily firefighters were first...
Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.

MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
6 treated for smoke inhalation after Murray apartment fire rescue

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire crews quickly controlled an apartment fire in Murray Friday night, containing it to one building but not before six people were treated for smoke inhalation. Two policemen as well as four tenants were treated on scene for smoke...
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
Bountiful boy on bike struck, critically injured by vehicle

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County boy was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The boy, 13, suffered critical injuries, according to Bountiful City police. Officials say the teen was riding at...
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
Person who pulled over on Ogden I-15 shoulder because of flat tire struck, killed by passing pickup; 2nd victim critically injured

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second is suffering from critical injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 in Ogden. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of a northbound pickup truck and trailer pulled onto the left shoulder of the freeway to fix one a flat tires on the trailer. A second northbound truck and trailer also stopped. Both trailers had construction equipment.
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
