Developer is confident in proposed Jay resort
Adirondack Park Agency seeks more information for application. The Florida developer of a proposed luxury resort in Jay sees no obstacles to creating the residential community and told the Adirondack Explorer he’s eager to fulfill continuing needs of the Adirondack Park Agency. About a year after the APA publicized...
mynbc5.com
North Country Chamber of Commerce hosts Women in Business event
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The North Country Chamber of Commerce hosting their Women in Business event Thursday afternoon. Dozens of women from all different backgrounds and careers gathering at the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh. The event empowers women across our region with advice on how to navigate different scenarios and how to be confident while also being kind to yourself.
miltonindependent.com
At Brot Bakehouse in Fairfax, Heike Meyer preserves and shares German recipes
FAIRFAX — Each year, Heike Meyer devotes the first weekend of October to pretzel making. At Brot Bakehouse, the school and kitchen she started in Fairfax in 2008, Meyer bakes more than 100 pretzels for a special Oktoberfest dinner in Burlington and her neighbors. “It’s very much fun because...
WCAX
Police investigating North Country homicide
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. Police were called to the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in the village of Malone at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible homicide. They say their investigation is still in the early stages but there is...
WCAX
Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
Head Of NY State Police Resigns Amid Allegations He Shielded Colleague From Complaints
The head of the New York State Police is stepping down after Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating allegations that he mishandled internal personnel complaints. State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen, age 59, of Glens Falls in Warren County, announced his resignation Friday, Oct. 7, the agency said in...
WCAX
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal
Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Ali House resigns from Burlington City Council
The Ward 8 Progressive announced her resignation in a press release Wednesday, leaving two vacancies on the City Council. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ali House resigns from Burlington City Council.
Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
informnny.com
Owls Head man charged in death of Malone stabbing victim
—————- MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide occurred in the village of Malone on Thursday night, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the call in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street around 9:36 p.m. on October 6.
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
VTDigger
Violence in the Queen City
Once again the proud Queen City devolves into violence thanks to your “elected” city officials and the “catch and release” policies of your State’s Attorney's Office. First, the voters of Burlington allowed the City Council to “defund” the police over an event that had nothing...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
vermontbiz.com
Burlington firm recognized in rankings of registered investment advisors
WestView Investment Advisors(link is external), an independently owned Burlington investment firm, has been recognized as one of the nation's top registered investment advisors by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2022. The company was the only Vermont-based firm to earn a spot in the magazine's annual RIA Survey and Ranking report. Founded...
