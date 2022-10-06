ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Adirondack Explorer

Developer is confident in proposed Jay resort

Adirondack Park Agency seeks more information for application. The Florida developer of a proposed luxury resort in Jay sees no obstacles to creating the residential community and told the Adirondack Explorer he’s eager to fulfill continuing needs of the Adirondack Park Agency. About a year after the APA publicized...
JAY, NY
mynbc5.com

North Country Chamber of Commerce hosts Women in Business event

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The North Country Chamber of Commerce hosting their Women in Business event Thursday afternoon. Dozens of women from all different backgrounds and careers gathering at the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh. The event empowers women across our region with advice on how to navigate different scenarios and how to be confident while also being kind to yourself.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Police investigating North Country homicide

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. Police were called to the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in the village of Malone at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible homicide. They say their investigation is still in the early stages but there is...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
RICHMOND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal

Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
informnny.com

Owls Head man charged in death of Malone stabbing victim

—————- MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide occurred in the village of Malone on Thursday night, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the call in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street around 9:36 p.m. on October 6.
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Violence in the Queen City

Once again the proud Queen City devolves into violence thanks to your “elected” city officials and the “catch and release” policies of your State’s Attorney's Office. First, the voters of Burlington allowed the City Council to “defund” the police over an event that had nothing...
BURLINGTON, VT
wwnytv.com

Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY
vermontbiz.com

Burlington firm recognized in rankings of registered investment advisors

WestView Investment Advisors(link is external), an independently owned Burlington investment firm, has been recognized as one of the nation's top registered investment advisors by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2022. The company was the only Vermont-based firm to earn a spot in the magazine's annual RIA Survey and Ranking report. Founded...
BURLINGTON, VT

