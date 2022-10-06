ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMAZ

Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop

MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
PIKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Weekly North Georgia fall foliage update

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. As the hours of daylight shrink and we get further into fall, an array of fall colors will be unmasked on deciduous trees across North Georgia. Bright sunny days and crisp, cool overnights can create the most spectacular of fall foliage...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365

Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two escape blaze in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Volunteers#Wilmington#Troop B#Urt#The Hungry Trout Resort#K 9
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Roswell homicide suspect believed killed in Sandy Springs crash

Police believe a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Roswell on Oct. 2 was the same person who died in a pedestrian traffic crash on I-285 in Sandy Springs. The Roswell Police Department reported that its E-911 dispatchers received a call shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell […] The post Roswell homicide suspect believed killed in Sandy Springs crash appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cobbcounty.org

Phase 3 of South Barrett Reliever is UNDERWAY!

Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.
COBB, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy