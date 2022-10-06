Read full article on original website
Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered an "exceptional" cave that ancient people sealed 3,300 years ago, hiding grave goods and possibly human burials within it, just yards from a beach south of Tel Aviv. Use of the cave dates to a time when the ancient Egyptians, led by Ramesses II (also...
Slavery traders tried to cheat Africans with impure Cornish copper, says study
Exclusive: German scientist analyses quality of manilla bracelets, the currency used by early enslavers
Man knocks down two ancient Roman busts at Vatican Museums
A man toppled two ancient Roman busts Wednesday at the Vatican Museums and caused moderate damage to both statues before being stopped by museum security.
howafrica.com
How This Afro-Latino’s Scars Exposed The World To U.S. Brutality In Latin Caribbean
Located south of Guadeloupe and northwest of Martinique, the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic is known for its luscious rainforests and warm, tropical climate. It is a major tourist destination and home to some of the richest cultural traditions in the world, combining aspects from the Kalinago, French, and English—reflecting the power struggles of the last 500 years that ended with its independence.
American Tourist Smashes Busts in Vatican Because He Was Mad Pope Wasn’t There
An American tourist was arrested after he smashed two ancient busts in a Vatican museum. The 65-year-old man was alone at the museum and was reportedly angry that he couldn’t see the Pope, according to Italian newspapers. He was charged with aggravated property damage and released by Italian authorities, according to a police spokesman. The two busts, one depicting an elderly man and the other a young man, are being restored, a process that could take 300 hours. “The scare was bigger than the actual damage,” Vatican Museums spokesman Matteo Alessandrini said. The Vatican could decide to place more security around the restored busts to prevent future destruction—a considerably easier feat than ensuring the Pope is there to greet frustrated tourists.Read it at The Washington Post
Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe’s populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on a plane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they do. “We have to make sure that we protect our borders and do lots of very good conservative things,” Trump said....
EXPLAINER: Fewer people cross Mediterranean; many still die
ROME (AP) — The back-to-back shipwrecks of migrant smuggling boats off Greece has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route, the risks migrants and refugees are willing to take and the political infighting that has thwarted a safe European response to people fleeing war, poverty and climate change. Here’s a look at the migration situation across the Mediterranean Sea: WHAT HAPPENED TO TWO SMUGGLERS’ BOATS OFF GREECE? Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage off a Greek island on Thursday as the death toll from separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort as island residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs.
Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe’s indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Francis departed...
Complex
American Tourist Demands to See Pope, Destroys Two Ancient Vatican Busts
An American tourist has been arrested after he broke two ancient sculptures at the Vatican when he was told he couldn’t see Pope Francis. Per CNN via Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the unnamed 50-something demanded to see Pope Francis when he visited the Museo Chiaramonti Vatican museum on Wednesday. When he was informed he couldn’t see the Pope, he flew into a fight of rage and broke one of the ancient Roman busts on display. During his attempt to escape the scene and the museum’s security, he knocked over a second sculpture. The two artworks, which are approximately 2,000 years old, have since been taken to an in-house workshop at the museum to assess the damage.
How Italian opera influenced Mexican ranchera
The influence can be traced back to the 1800s when opera companies and their star singers traveled from Italy to perform across the country.
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
allthatsinteresting.com
This Week In History News, Oct. 2 – 8
Ancient Hercules statue uncovered in Greece, 2,600-year-old cheese found in Egypt, 2,000-year-old Roman statues destroyed in the Vatican. Archaeologists In Northern Greece Uncovered A 2,000-Year-Old Statue Of Hercules. One of the most important cities in ancient Greece, Philippi became a pivotal center for gold mining and a key link between...
'Beautiful and terrifying': how artist Richard Mosse brings us the vast, significant and urgent story of the Amazon's destruction
Review: Richard Mosse: Broken Spectre, NGV International. The Amazon is reaching a tipping point. Once a proportion of the rainforest is lost, it will no longer be able to hold the necessary moisture to create the rainfall to sustain itself. Massive dieback will occur with a devastating release of carbon into the atmosphere with a major global impact on climate change. How does one make an artwork about this? One that possesses a dazzling beauty and, at the same time, has the ability to stop you in your tracks and shock you into action? This is the mission the Irish-born, New...
