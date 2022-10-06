ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

This Wicked Pumpkin Carving Hack Will Save You So Much Time

Now that it's October, it's officially "spooky season," and people are getting into the spirit by carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns to decorate their homes. But what if you just don't have the time (or effort) to go through cutting into and emptying out the pumpkins before you even get to the fun part?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy