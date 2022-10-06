Read full article on original website
Developer is confident in proposed Jay resort
Adirondack Park Agency seeks more information for application. The Florida developer of a proposed luxury resort in Jay sees no obstacles to creating the residential community and told the Adirondack Explorer he’s eager to fulfill continuing needs of the Adirondack Park Agency. About a year after the APA publicized...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
mynbc5.com
New York State Police still searching for man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Rescue crews continue to search for a man whofell into the Ausable River last month in Wilmington. New York State Police responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Sept. 29 after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, lost his balance and fell about 25 feet into the river.
WCAX
Police investigating North Country homicide
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. Police were called to the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in the village of Malone at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible homicide. They say their investigation is still in the early stages but there is...
WKTV
Owner of Limekiln Contracting charged with harassment
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Town of Webb police arrested business owner Charles Sauer, 38, of Inlet, on Tuesday for allegedly harassing another contractor. Police say Sauer, owner of Limekiln Contracting, repeatedly harassed another contractor over the phone since this past April. On Tuesday, Sauer allegedly followed the victim to...
Head Of NY State Police Resigns Amid Allegations He Shielded Colleague From Complaints
The head of the New York State Police is stepping down after Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating allegations that he mishandled internal personnel complaints. State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen, age 59, of Glens Falls in Warren County, announced his resignation Friday, Oct. 7, the agency said in...
informnny.com
Owls Head man charged in death of Malone stabbing victim
—————- MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide occurred in the village of Malone on Thursday night, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the call in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street around 9:36 p.m. on October 6.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
