Wilmington, NY

WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

North Country Chamber of Commerce hosts Women in Business event

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The North Country Chamber of Commerce hosting their Women in Business event Thursday afternoon. Dozens of women from all different backgrounds and careers gathering at the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh. The event empowers women across our region with advice on how to navigate different scenarios and how to be confident while also being kind to yourself.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
cardinalpointsonline.com

JYNNEOS comes to Plattsburgh

Clinton County Health Department and the Student Health and Counseling Center collaborated to bring a targeted monkeypox vaccine initiative to campus Friday, Sept. 30. Twenty-five people, students and civilians alike, received their first dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine that day. The CCHD and SHCC saw enough interest in a monkeypox...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Police investigating North Country homicide

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. Police were called to the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in the village of Malone at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible homicide. They say their investigation is still in the early stages but there is...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
Michelle Preston
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
mynbc5.com

New York State Police still searching for man who fell into Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Rescue crews continue to search for a man whofell into the Ausable River last month in Wilmington. New York State Police responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Sept. 29 after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, lost his balance and fell about 25 feet into the river.
WILMINGTON, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone

Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
MALONE, NY

