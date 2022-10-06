Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Army releases climate change plan: ‘Immediate threat to national security’
The U.S. Army released its new plan to tackle climate change, which the service claims “poses an immediate and serious threat to U.S. national security and affects how and where the Army trains and operates.”. The new “Army Climate Strategy” (ACS) Implementation Plan states that the Army must do...
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Washington Examiner
Solar is beaming under Biden, but transition can’t be too quick: Expert
The solar industry could light the way for domestic production in the United States, but there has to be a transition period, according to one energy guru. Over the last decade, the landscape has changed “dramatically,” and the renewable energy space has become cheaper and more efficient, especially for solar, Yuri Horwitz told the Washington Examiner.
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Why the Pentagon Is the World’s Biggest Single Greenhouse Gas Emitter
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The US military has spent decades cultivating a corrosive environmental legacy around the world. Just last December, about 6,000 people became sick when jet fuel from a World War II-era Navy storage facility reportedly leaked into the drinking water aquifers of Hawaiian residents. Famously, at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune military base, up to 1 million people were exposed to contaminated drinking water over the course of 25 years. And on military bases constructed for America’s post-9/11 wars, trash was often destroyed in burn pits that contained everything from computers to furniture to medical waste that released toxic smoke, breathed in by soldiers and civilians alike.
California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030
California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
VP Kamala Harris Announces Public-Private Sector Efforts To Promote Racial Equity
Vice President Kamala Harris announced several new efforts by the Biden-Harris administration and private sector shareholders to distribute capital and resources to underserved small businesses. According to a White House release, the Biden-Harris administration will make new federal investments in underserved small businesses. Investments include the Office of Management and...
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
‘Reckless’ coal firms plan climate-busting expansion, study finds
Coal is the most polluting of all fossil fuels and investors must stop funding it, say campaigners
Washington Examiner
Youngkin energy plan calls for legislation to ditch California vehicle standards
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants his state to repeal a legislative mandate conforming Virginia 's vehicle standards to California 's on the basis that it could make a "disastrous combination" in conjunction with an evolving grid. Youngkin, a Republican, released a 2022 energy plan Monday recommending legislators to reevaluate the Virginia...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Republicans’ born again embrace of ‘big government’
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, DeSantis has changed his tune.
This N.J. senator says our transportation future will be fueled by hydrogen | Opinion
President Biden recently signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, the most comprehensive climate-change legislation in U.S. history. The legislation includes exciting opportunities for federal funding, which will help the state meet its ambitious clean energy goals. We reached our 2020 greenhouse gas reduction goal years ahead of schedule and...
Air Force, Army release climate action plans
The Air Force and Space Force, as well as the Army, released climate action plans on Wednesday, with the former seeking to operate bases at net-zero emissions by 2046, an ambitious goal that would beat by four years the Biden administration’s own targets. The Air Force plan is the...
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
Report: Transitioning only 6% of American vehicles to electric could prevent 67,000 premature deaths
Changing America's fleet of trucks and buses to run on electricity while, at the same time, changing the nation's power grid to renewable fuels could prevent 67,000 premature deaths by 2050, according to a report from the American Lung Association.
Hickenlooper touts federal funding for 'climate rescue'
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper touted federal investment into "climate rescue" in a meeting with environmental and health advocates on Thursday in Denver, noting more than $100 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Hickenlooper described the federal package as the "biggest thing we’ve ever done as a country in terms of...
US generates three times as much renewable energy as it did 10 years ago
Last year the U.S. produced three times as much renewable electricity from solar and wind sources than it did a around decade before, according to research released Thursday by Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group.
thecentersquare.com
Activists protesting oil industry use products only made possible by petroleum, energy insiders note
(The Center Square) – At a recent charity event held by J.P. Morgan Chase in San Francisco, activists attempted to “take over” by protesting the financing of the oil and gas industry. When doing so, they wore and used products only made possible by the industry, industry insiders note.
UV Cavalier Daily
Clean energy grant awarded to U.Va. research team by U.S. Energy Secretary
The U.S. Energy Secretary awarded a University research team a $3.7 million grant last month in order to conduct research about improving and streamlining clean energy. The use of dirty energy including oil, coal and gas, is contributing to land degradation, water pollution, increases in emissions and global warming. Given the current state of rising temperatures and the increasing levels of pollution, there is an apparent need to establish a cleaner energy source.
