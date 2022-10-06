ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army releases climate change plan: ‘Immediate threat to national security’

The U.S. Army released its new plan to tackle climate change, which the service claims “poses an immediate and serious threat to U.S. national security and affects how and where the Army trains and operates.”. The new “Army Climate Strategy” (ACS) Implementation Plan states that the Army must do...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Solar is beaming under Biden, but transition can’t be too quick: Expert

The solar industry could light the way for domestic production in the United States, but there has to be a transition period, according to one energy guru. Over the last decade, the landscape has changed “dramatically,” and the renewable energy space has become cheaper and more efficient, especially for solar, Yuri Horwitz told the Washington Examiner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Colorado Newsline

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
AGRICULTURE
Mother Jones

Why the Pentagon Is the World’s Biggest Single Greenhouse Gas Emitter

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The US military has spent decades cultivating a corrosive environmental legacy around the world. Just last December, about 6,000 people became sick when jet fuel from a World War II-era Navy storage facility reportedly leaked into the drinking water aquifers of Hawaiian residents. Famously, at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune military base, up to 1 million people were exposed to contaminated drinking water over the course of 25 years. And on military bases constructed for America’s post-9/11 wars, trash was often destroyed in burn pits that contained everything from computers to furniture to medical waste that released toxic smoke, breathed in by soldiers and civilians alike.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030

California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

VP Kamala Harris Announces Public-Private Sector Efforts To Promote Racial Equity

Vice President Kamala Harris announced several new efforts by the Biden-Harris administration and private sector shareholders to distribute capital and resources to underserved small businesses. According to a White House release, the Biden-Harris administration will make new federal investments in underserved small businesses. Investments include the Office of Management and...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Atlantic

The Climate Economy Is About to Explode

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
BUSINESS
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
The Hill

Air Force, Army release climate action plans

The Air Force and Space Force, as well as the Army, released climate action plans on Wednesday, with the former seeking to operate bases at net-zero emissions by 2046, an ambitious goal that would beat by four years the Biden administration’s own targets. The Air Force plan is the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OutThere Colorado

Hickenlooper touts federal funding for 'climate rescue'

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper touted federal investment into "climate rescue" in a meeting with environmental and health advocates on Thursday in Denver, noting more than $100 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Hickenlooper described the federal package as the "biggest thing we’ve ever done as a country in terms of...
DENVER, CO
UV Cavalier Daily

Clean energy grant awarded to U.Va. research team by U.S. Energy Secretary

The U.S. Energy Secretary awarded a University research team a $3.7 million grant last month in order to conduct research about improving and streamlining clean energy. The use of dirty energy including oil, coal and gas, is contributing to land degradation, water pollution, increases in emissions and global warming. Given the current state of rising temperatures and the increasing levels of pollution, there is an apparent need to establish a cleaner energy source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

