A’s Vogt homers in emotional final game before retirement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen Vogt’s 10-year MLB career came to a close Wednesday, and the Oakland A’s catcher went out in style. In his final at-bat, Vogt clubbed a home run to right field.

The afternoon started with several tributes to Vogt, who played six seasons in Oakland. Los Angeles Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani applauded Vogt as he saluted the crowd before the game. The A’s played a video tribute, showing Vogt’s former teammates Brandon Woodruff and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers complimenting the two-time All-Star.

Vogt’s children were present, throwing out the game’s ceremonial first pitches. Before his first at-bat of the game in the second inning, they announced his name to the crowd , “Now batting, our dad, number 21 Stephen Vogt.”

Vogt grounded out in that at-bat, but the 37-year-old had some magic left in his bat.

He led off the seventh inning with the A’s leading 1-0 and crushed a Zach Weiss fastball over the right field fence. He screamed as he pranced around the bases for the last time in his professional career. The blast was notably similar to his first career hit in 2013.

Vogt was not called up to MLB until he was 27 years old, but he put together a memorable career. Over six seasons in Oakland, Vogt became a fan favorite. It became customary for fans to chant “ I believe in Stephen Vogt ” during his at-bats.

Vogt’s career closed with 560 hits, two MLB All-Star nods and 82 home runs. Perhaps none will be more memorable than the one he hit in his last trip to the plate.

