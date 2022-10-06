Read full article on original website
UVU Academic Tutoring services
Many students are able to overcome academic challenges through tutors but are embarrassed to seek that help. Additionally, most people don’t appreciate their tutors until later in life when that appreciation is gained through time. This story was mine, but when I became a university student, everything changed. I am now proud of the extra time I spend in tutoring. I have come to realize that tutoring helps me understand course material and succeed as a student.
A closer look at Student Health Services’ wait times
Part of UVU’s purpose in providing its students exceptional care means striving to always “see” the person in front of them — their strengths and weaknesses, struggles and triumphs, and inherent dignity and worth. At Student Health Services (SHS), the staff is united in the goal of providing students with low-cost medical, psychiatric, mental health, learning disability, and crisis services.
Acclaimed photographer Anastasia Samoylova lectures at the Smith Theatre
As part of the art and design program at UVU, the Noorda Center for Performing Arts hosted guest lecturer Anastasia Samoylova on her prolific work in photography. She took attendees through her books Landscape Sublime, FloodZone, Floridas and her current project Image Cities. Samoylova was born in Russia and earned...
Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 5
Welcome back everyone! After a week off, Nathan and Gavin get all caught up on our amazing teams here at UVU. With some amazing cross country news, close calls in soccer, and updates on golf, our teams have a lot going on! Be sure to tune in to hear all about it and see when they’re playing next.
