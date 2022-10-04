Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, 91, faces year-long wait for fraud trial over Singapore trust fund worth more than £400milllion

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone must wait a year before he stands trial for allegedly hiding more than £400m from the British tax authorities.

The tycoon, 91, is accused of falsely claiming he had only set up a single trust for his daughters in an alleged failure to declare overseas assets to the taxman.

Flanked by members of his security team, Ecclestone arrived at Southwark Crown Court this morning wearing a grey three-piece suit and a grey tie.

His current wife Fabiana Flosi attended court to support Ecclestone from the public gallery.

The billionaire indicated he would deny one charge of fraud by false representation between July 13, 2013. and October 5, 2016, when he first appeared in court in August.

Judge Deborah Taylor allowed the father of four to stand outside the dock today after he told the clerk that he was hard of hearing.

His plea hearing was adjourned until October 31 while Judge Deborah Taylor fixed his three week trial for October 9 next year.

Ecclestone will celebrate his 92nd birthday on October 28.

Prosecutor Robert Simpson earlier said: 'The charge arises out of a Revenue and Customs investigation into Mr Ecclestone.

'The Revenue and Customs instigated an investigation into Mr Ecclestone’s finances [and] during the court of that investigation, he was asked about any trusts placed abroad that he was involved in.

'The Crown bases its charge on the fact that he failed to disclose a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing approximately $650 million.'

According to the charge, Ecclestone, who has three daughters, Deborah, 67, Tamara, 38, and Petra, 33, made a false representation, namely 'he established only a single trust, that being one in favour of your daughters'.

He allegedly told the authorities: 'other than the trust established for your daughters you were not the settlor nor beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK'.

Earlier, Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said: 'The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400m.'

Simon York, Director, Fraud Investigation Service (FIS), HMRC, said: 'We can confirm that a fraud by false representation charge has been authorised against Bernard Ecclestone. This follows a complex and worldwide criminal investigation by HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service. The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than £400m of offshore assets which were concealed from HMRC.

'HMRC is on the side of honest taxpayers, and we will take tough action wherever we suspect tax fraud. Our message is clear – no one suspected of tax fraud is beyond our reach.

'We remind people to refrain from commentary or sharing of information that could prejudice proceedings in any way. This is now a matter for the courts, and we will not be commenting further.'

A former racing-car driver himself, Ecclestone oversaw Formula One from the late 1970s until 2017.

He was also co-owner of Queens Park Rangers from 2007 to 2011 with Flavio Briatore.

The Sunday Times Rich List ranks Ecclestone, who has been married three times, as the 65th wealthiest person in the country, with an estimated net worth of £2.5billion.

Ecclestone, of Knightsbridge, central London, was granted unconditional bail ahead of his trial on 9 October 2023.

Judge Taylor said: ‘I am content with the set of directions. He is currently on unconditional bail and I continue unconditional bail. I don’t think there is anything further that can be dealth with further prior to a trial judge being allocated.’

She warned Ecclestone that if he did not appear on the trial date he could be committing a criminal offence.

His trial is estimated to last three weeks.