Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Hornets Football Falls to Savannah; Moves To 4-3 On The Season
The Chillicothe High School Football team fell 21-7 to Savannah on Friday night to drop to 4-3 on the season. Savannah jumped out to a 14-0 lead on two one-yard touchdowns from junior running back Cade Chappell in the first half. Chillicothe struggled to get the offense moving and went into the halftime break with a 14-0 deficit.
kchi.com
Girls Tennis Sectionals Schedule Set
The Chillicothe High School Girls Tennis Team will host Sectionals at the Danner Park Courts on Monday, October 10th at 10 am. First round sectional play will be Chillicothe vs. Excelsior Springs on 3 courts and at the same time Lafayette Co vs Savannah on the other 3 courts. The 3 doubles teams will play first. Sectional Finals will commence approximately 1 hour after the completion of the Semi Finals on all 6 courts.
kchi.com
FAFSA Frenzy At Chillicothe High School
A FAFSA Frenzy event will be held at the Chillicothe High School on October 12th. Cindy Baker from the High School says they will help students and parents to start the FAFSA application. Baker recommends students that want to start the application that evening begin by getting their FSA ID....
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of October 10th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of October 10th includes pothole patching at several locations across northwest Missouri and in the local counties. Specific projects in the local counties include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – continued resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Livingston County Fair Hall Of Fame
Carl and Mina Corf are the 2022 inductees in the Livingston County Fair Hall of Fame. The awards was presented at the annual board meeting Thursday evening. The Corf’s Daughter, Carla Williams spoke about her parents. She says their involvement in 4H began in their own youth, and they became more involved as their children came of age.
kchi.com
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, Jackson County officers arrested 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City on a probation violation warrant on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000. At 5:30...
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County Law Enforcement
Three recent bookings are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report. Thursday, 20-year-old Jonathan Taylor Meservey of Mooresville was booked into the Caldwell County Jail following a hearing in Livingston County Court for probation revocation on his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. He will serve a four-year prison sentence.
kchi.com
Absentee Voting For November Election
If you are unable to make it to the polls for the November 8th election, Absentee ballots are available now. Those needing to cast an absentee ballot should contact the Livingston County Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, x3, between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm. If you need an absentee ballot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:02 am, Subject in the PD to report the theft of a cell phone from their vehicle in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. 9:42 am, Officer responded to the 1400 block...
kchi.com
Public Meetings For State Historic Sites
Missouri State Parks are seeking input from the public on two locations in Linn County. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The meeting will be at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Building, located on the 900 block of Ausmus Street in Laclede.
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission Meetings
The Livingston County commissioners meet in regular sessions Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am. The meetings are held in the commission room of the Livingston County Courthouse and are open to the public. Items on the agenda for both meetings include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.
kchi.com
Chillicothe City Council Agenda For Monday
The Chillicothe City Council has a busy agenda when they meet Monday at City Hall. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm with the payment of bills and salaries. Under appearances,. Chillicothe RII School Superintendent, Dan Wiebers – Bullet Resistant Control Laminate Proposal for Chillicothe Elementary School. Mayor Theresa Kelly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Purdin Man Died When Tractor Overturned
A Purdin man died in a rollover crash involving a farm tractor Thursday near Purdin. Sixty-five-year-old Dale L Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Falk Road, 2 miles northeast of Purdin. The crash happened about 4:10 pm, when Floyd was eastbound and ran off the road on a Bridge abutment and the tractor overturned into a creek.
Comments / 0