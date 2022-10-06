Read full article on original website
villageoflombard.org
Fall Fest at Lombard Common Park
It's time for Fall Fest! Join us for this FREE event that has something for everyone. Families can enjoy games, dancing, hayrides, face painting, a candy hunt and so much more! Join us inside the Lombard Community Building from 2:00 – 3:00 pm for a round of Boo Bingo. Stop by our pumpkin patch and select the perfect pumpkin (one pumpkin per child) to take home. www.lombardparks.com.
evanstonroundtable.com
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show
The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
Wheaton man carves place in history books, grows biggest pumpkin in Illinois
Good gourd, that's a big pumpkin!
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Pepper The Kitten Taken From Rogers Park Auto Shop, Reward Offered For Return: ‘He’s Extremely Loved’
ROGERS PARK — A Rogers Park auto body shop is offering a reward for the return of Pepper the kitten, a shop cat who was taken from the business Thursday. A person walked away with Pepper, a 9-week-old black cat, around 10 a.m. Thursday outside Auto Tecx Collision and Repair, 7111 N. Clark St., office manager Jackie Rios said.
villageoflombard.org
10th Anniversary Gala for Reclaim 13
The public is cordially invited to attend the 10th Anniversary Gala for Reclaim 13. Reserve your tickets at reclaim13.org/gala.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
New Wine Bar and Bistro Coming to Barrington
The father-son duo hope to open the new eatery in mid-December
PAWS Pet of the Week: Bahama
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is just as amazing as the vacation itself. Meet Bahama. Bahama is a sweet 1-year-old, 50-pound Terrier mix who enjoys spending quality play time with her human! She's looking for an experienced dog owner to give her plenty of love, exercise, and enrichment. Bahama's favorite activity is going on walks! She enjoys rolling in the grass, chasing leaves, and sniffing new smells. Bahama likes to have her own space, so her ideal home would have a private entrance. She loves to play with toys and run around. Due to her size and enthusiastic personality, she'd do best in a home without small children.This gorgeous girl has the biggest heart and will be a loyal friend!Bahama is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation
CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Square dog watcher gets four-year sentence for animal torture
A Chicago man pleaded guilty this week to torturing an Australian Shepherd mix while working as a dog watcher in Lincoln Square last year. Freddie Rodriguez, 47, received a four-year prison sentence. Prosecutors said Rodriguez, a long-time employee and overnight dog watcher at a facility in the 5000 block of...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pizza Castle moving from Gage Park to Hickory Hills
Pizza Castle has had a long run at its Gage Park neighborhood home on the Southwest Side. But after almost 50 years, the Jensen family is pulling up the roots on the family business and moving to the suburbs. The pizzeria, which was founded in 1973, will be moving to...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Chicago Marathon Guide: Start time, street closures, route map and more
The Chicago Marathon makes a big economic impact, with tens of thousands of runners and their supporters coming into the city for the big race:
newcity.com
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
Skokie police: Young boy found walking alone is reunited with family
A young child was found walking alone in north suburban Skokie Friday morning has been reunited, police said.
