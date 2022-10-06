ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Fall Fest at Lombard Common Park

It's time for Fall Fest! Join us for this FREE event that has something for everyone. Families can enjoy games, dancing, hayrides, face painting, a candy hunt and so much more! Join us inside the Lombard Community Building from 2:00 – 3:00 pm for a round of Boo Bingo. Stop by our pumpkin patch and select the perfect pumpkin (one pumpkin per child) to take home. www.lombardparks.com.
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show

The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Bahama

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Our PAWS Pet of the Week is just as amazing as the vacation itself. Meet Bahama. Bahama is a sweet 1-year-old, 50-pound Terrier mix who enjoys spending quality play time with her human! She's looking for an experienced dog owner to give her plenty of love, exercise, and enrichment. Bahama's favorite activity is going on walks! She enjoys rolling in the grass, chasing leaves, and sniffing new smells. Bahama likes to have her own space, so her ideal home would have a private entrance. She loves to play with toys and run around. Due to her size and enthusiastic personality, she'd do best in a home without small children.This gorgeous girl has the biggest heart and will be a loyal friend!Bahama is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Lincoln Square dog watcher gets four-year sentence for animal torture

A Chicago man pleaded guilty this week to torturing an Australian Shepherd mix while working as a dog watcher in Lincoln Square last year. Freddie Rodriguez, 47, received a four-year prison sentence. Prosecutors said Rodriguez, a long-time employee and overnight dog watcher at a facility in the 5000 block of...
Pizza Castle moving from Gage Park to Hickory Hills

Pizza Castle has had a long run at its Gage Park neighborhood home on the Southwest Side. But after almost 50 years, the Jensen family is pulling up the roots on the family business and moving to the suburbs. The pizzeria, which was founded in 1973, will be moving to...
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’

LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago

On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
