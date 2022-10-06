Read full article on original website
New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected terrorist is added to the U.S. government’s target list for potential lethal action such as drone strikes or special raids. That’s according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the classified memoranda. The new guidance returns U.S. policies to where they were at the end of the Obama administration. It reverses former President Donald Trump’s more permissive rules that allowed lower-level officials more leeway when launching deadly strikes.
Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes
President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday. With only Iraq and Syria still considered by the US to be...
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. Friday’s order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to end a yearslong battle over the safety of EU citizens data that tech companies store in the U.S. The order narrows the scope of intelligence gathering to “validated intelligence priorities” and will create an independent court to review complaints. It’s now up to the 27-member EU to assess.
Here’s who is not eligible for Biden’s marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he’s pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There’s historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer...
Pompeo touts Saudis as ‘good security partner’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said the U.S. and Saudi Arabia should maintain a “deep, important security relationship,” refuting criticism of Riyadh for its human rights abuses. “They have been an important security partner, they should continue to be so and the [Biden] administration has...
Kelly warns ‘wheels’ could ‘come off our democracy’ while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate
While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the “wheels” could “come off our democracy” if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed...
Trump’s visit to small Nevada town highlights importance of rural voters to state Republicans
When former President Donald Trump touched down in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to campaign for a slate of Republican candidates, he landed in a town of just under 3,500 people — about 0.1% of the state’s population. It’s a tiny stop for the former President, who rode stronger-than-expected...
Murphy: US relationship with Saudis ‘broken’
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Sunday called for a reassessment of the U.S. military alliance with Saudi Arabia after the country and its oil-exporting allies agreed to a production cut, describing the decades-long partnership as “broken.”. Speaking with co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Murphy lambasted...
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda’s leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA’s deputy director and the...
Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Saturday marks Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 100th day in office. He has inherited daunting problems at home, including a coronavirus pandemic-battered economy, soaring inflation, and longstanding poverty. But one of his main foreign policy focuses since he took office June 30 has been rekindling U.S.-Philippines relations. Marcos Jr. is the namesake son of the dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising amid widespread human rights atrocities and plunder. Given U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile advocacy for democracy and human rights, more than a few have been surprised over the goodwill that has unfolded between the leaders in recent months.
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions slowed deliveries without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The judge’s ruling was issued a day before the Postal Service on Friday announced plans to increase rates in 2023. Under the proposal, the cost of a forever stamp would increase by 3 cents.
Germany wants climate losses issue on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country wants the question of loss and damage due to global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world. But rich nations that account for most planet-warming emissions have largely opposed efforts to formally debate the “loss and damage” issue for fear they might have to pay climate reparations. Last year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach an agreement on establishing a fund for loss and damage. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke Friday after meeting with her counterpart from Pakistan, which saw devastating floods this year.
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later. That’s according to a report Friday by The New York Times. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended. The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast published details provided by the woman about the candidate’s involvement with their child.
Youngkin declines to say if he will run for president: ‘2024 is a long way away’
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Sunday declined to indicate if he will mount a White House bid in 2024 as his national profile grows. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” co-anchor Jake Tapper asked Youngkin about his presidential aspirations after the two discussed his out-of-state appearances at campaign events in the days leading up to the midterm elections.
Testimony sought from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in Georgia 2020 election probe
The prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking testimony from an additional batch of his allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading...
Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion
The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has passed a resolution expressing solidarity with flood-battered Pakistan and calling on the international community to scale up aid. The measure that passed Friday also urges the world to keep up the political will to support the country’s recovery long-term, and it nudges the U.N. to step up efforts to mobilize effective, immediate and adequate international assistance. Record-breaking floods in the developing South Asian country have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.
OAS boss vows to cooperate in ethics probe of romance claim
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States says he won’t interfere in an internal ethics probe into claims he had a romance with a staffer, and he insists he took no action to favor the younger woman allegedly involved. Luis Almagro made the comments late Friday from the capital of Peru at the conclusion of the OAS’s annual meeting. The OAS chief was reacting to a report by The Associated Press that revealed he is facing a probe over a purported relationship with the Mexican-born woman two decades his junior. Several current and former staffers, as well as regional diplomats, told AP that the relationship between the two was an open secret inside the Washington-based peace and democracy-building organization.
NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr have parried over topics like abortion and inflation for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd took questions Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
Alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker hit with US sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is targeting an alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker and what officials call his transnational criminal organization for financial sanctions related to the illegal shipment of rhino horn, ivory and other specimens. The Treasury Department says Teo Boon Ching engages in the “cruel trafficking of endangered and threatened wildlife and the products of brutal poaching.” The department says Teo specializes in the transportation of rhino horn, ivory, and pangolins — also known as scaly anteaters — from Africa, using routes through Malaysia and Laos to consumers in Vietnam and China.
