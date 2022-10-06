ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: Denise Welch battles against celebrity couples in new reality show

By Graeme Virtue, Phil Harrison and Alexi Duggins, Hollie Richardson
 3 days ago

Unbreakable

8pm, BBC One

Denise Welch met her “toy boy” partner Lincoln Townley at 6am in a nightclub 12 years ago. Comedian Stephen Bailey has been with his “cash cow” boyfriend Rich Taylor (“I talk about him in my acts all the time”) for three years after meeting on a dating app. Who has got the stronger relationship? Rob Beckett is about to make them do a series of tasks to find out in this new competition that puts celebrity relationships to the test. Hollie Richardson

My Grandparents’ War: Toby Jones

8pm, Channel 4

Beloved Detectorists star Toby Jones was not the first actor in his family. His grandmother Doreen (AKA “Dorki”) was entertaining troops in France just as the Nazis invaded. That stressful tale of escape – as well as the truth behind grandfather Reggie’s war wound – are revealed in the last episode of this emotional series. Graeme Virtue

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4

The second series this year of the relentless and periodically inspired comedy contest continues. As ever, each series depends on the chemistry between contenders – and at this early stage, the signs are promising. Tonight, Sarah Millican struggles to locate an important door and Munya Chawawa falls spectacularly into a bath. Phil Harrison

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

9pm, BBC Three

Nothing screams “Drag Race UK!” louder than a bingo-themed design challenge. Model Leomie Anderson is the guest judge helping Michelle Visage and Alan Carr decide who is the third queen to sashay away tonight. HR

Jon Richardson: Take My Mother-in-Law

10pm, Channel 4

Sex, drugs and rock’n’roll … Jon Richardson: Take My Mother-in-Law. Photograph: King of Sunshine Productions

Not too far removed from the comedian’s uber-reality series Meet the Richardsons, this travelogue sees Jon Richardson take his mother-in-law Gill Adams on a journey around Spain as a possible place to retire. Cue the usual in-laws stuff: sex, drugs, rock’n’roll and guns. HR

Fantasy Football League

10pm, Sky Max

If Nottingham Forest’s sacking of their manager after four matches is any guide to how quickly we can judge football-related success, this second episode of the rebooted 90s series is crunch time for hosts Matt Lucas and Elis James. Hopefully, they will get the best from guests Gabby Logan and Doc Brown. Alexi Duggins

