ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover

By Devan Markham, J.J. Bullock, Joe Khalil
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GRYW_0iNzA8V200

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week.

Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”

Biden pledged to put politics aside , saying that federal, state and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives.

“This is about America coming together,” Biden said Wednesday. “And I really mean it, America coming together.”

Looters ransacking Hurricane Ian-ravaged areas

Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead , including 75 in Florida, as hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored.

Biden planned to meet Wednesday with residents and small business owners in Fort Myers, Florida, and to thank government officials for providing emergency aid and removing debris . He will spend most of his time in some of the areas that have been hit hardest by the hurricane.

The trip will be broken into three parts. First, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will take a helicopter tour of the area, where they’ll survey the damage in Fort Myers , specifically from overhead just to see all of the damage there.

Then, once they land, they’re going to meet with local, state and federal officials, including FEMA Director Deanne Criswell and DeSantis. The president will also meet with local residents who have lost their homes and some local business owners to see how Ian has impacted them and how the recovery effort is going.

Before heading back to the White House, Biden will conclude his trip with remarks. White House sources told NewsNation that his remarks will be an affirmation of the White House’s commitment that they are going to continue to provide aid and resources to Florida to the extent that it needs in order to recover.

But many Florida residents are still without power and are unable to access food and water.

Biden typically waits to visit the scene of a natural disaster, to ensure his presence and the fleet of vehicles that accompany him will not hinder the rescue efforts.

Before the storm hit, the president had intended to visit the Florida cities of Orlando and Fort Lauderdale last week, where he planned to stress his efforts to strengthen Social Security and Medicaid. Biden has accused Sen. Rick Scott of wanting to end both programs by proposing that federal laws should expire every five years, although the Florida senator has said he wants to preserve the programs.

Biden and DeSantis have put politics aside and they’ve worked well together, but their meeting today will draw many eyes to see how the two will act together just weeks before the midterm elections.

Biden and DeSantis have had a multitude of differences in recent years over how to fight COVID-19, immigration policy and more. In recent weeks, they tussled over the governor’s decision to put migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds, a practice that Biden has called “reckless.”

DeSantis has shown command of the details of the hurricane’s progress and recovery, what FEMA is giving certain areas and what’s happening on the ground.

Abandoned Florida animals adopted across shelters nationwide post-Hurricane Ian

The hurricane changed the purpose and tone of Biden’s first trip to Florida this year.

DeSantis confirmed Tuesday he’d be meeting with Biden in the hurricane zone and he praised the administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency for declaring an emergency before Ian made landfall.

“That was huge because everyone was full steam ahead. They knew they had the ability to do it,” DeSantis said. “We appreciate it. I think FEMA’s worked very well with the state and local.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ubz7v_0iNzA8V200
    FILE – President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Ian during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listens at right. Biden is headed to hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with a pledge that the federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute, for now, to focus on those in need. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUnE2_0iNzA8V200
    FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was updating residents of the path of Hurricane Ian. Biden is headed to hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and joining him will be DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, according to the White House and Scott’s spokesman. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIhB0_0iNzA8V200
    FILE – People stand on the destroyed bridge to Pine Island as they view the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 79 people confirmed dead, including 71 in Florida, as hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#Hurricane Ian
Newsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Withholding Ukraine Aid Amid Hurricane Ian Recovery

Donald Trump Jr. has suggested a potentially controversial solution to providing aid for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The son of former President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a comment regarding the fallout from the recent hurricane. In the tweet, he suggested that all funding for Ukraine be withheld until such a time as sufficient aid has been rendered to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife

Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers.The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.Upon meeting in southwest Florida, the pair were seen shaking hands.Mr Biden is also expected to meet with people whose homes and livelihoods have been ripped away by one of the deadliest storms in the state’s history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Damage left by Hurricane Ian in parts of Florida’s west coast unimaginable

Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose waist-high near Orlando, far inland,...
FOX40

FOX40

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy