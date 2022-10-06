ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Secret Service accused of covering up car accident involving Kamala Harris

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYq3U_0iNz9veQ00

US vice president Kamala Harris was involved in a car accident on Monday that was mischaracterised as a “mechanical failure” by the Secret Service .

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Ms Harris’ motorcade, which was on the way to the White House , had struck a curb and the vice president was transferred to another vehicle.

Secret Service director Kim Cheatle expressed concerns that the accident had been “mischaracterised” as a “mechanical failure”, the report said.

In a statement to USA Today, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Wednesday that one of the vehicles that was part of the motorcade “had a minor overcorrection and struck a curb”.

Ms Harris, who was in the vehicle, was transferred to another vehicle and continued to the White House.

“Initial radio traffic indicated this was a mechanical failure and that was communicated to agency leadership by personnel supporting the motorcade movement,” Mr Guglielmi said.

“After the protective movement was completed, leadership was verbally updated with additional pertinent facts that the vehicle struck a curb.”

A social media video, reportedly filmed after the accident, showed a motorcade at the tunnel and some officials heading inside it.

Ms Cheatle had expressed concerns about the initial inaccuracy of the alert related to the vice president’s delay, according to The Washington Post.

The report said agents withheld key details of the crash from their superiors, with the Secret Service’s protective intelligence division ascribing the transfer to “a mechanical failure” in an internal alert.

It was only later in the day Ms Cheatle was notified that the alert had not conveyed accurately what transpired in the incident, one source told the newspaper.

Mr Guglielmi was quoted as saying that agents later briefed their bosses in person “with additional pertinent facts”.

In a statement, the vice president’s spokesperson Kirsten Allen said Ms Harris “sustained no injuries and appreciates the quick response by her USSS detail to get her to the White House safely”.

Comments / 125

Jayyy
1d ago

hitting a curb is not considered an accident. mechanical problem.......I don't think it makes any difference. it's all BS! Needed to be put in different car because they hit a curb???? give me a break. This is the only way she can get her name out there because no one knows who she is. No one really cares.

Reply(5)
31
April Newton
1d ago

I see that the "every person who has been recently hospitalized or has recently died from covid-19 was vaccinated" speech didn't turn out too well

Reply
27
Ray Mendoza
1d ago

you know the corrupt FBI they are doing a cover up of hunter jim and joe crime family.....with the help of the DOJ ...

Reply(5)
54
Related
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

Biden caught on hot mic using profanity

President Joe Biden was caught on microphone using profanity while speaking with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy. The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
POTUS
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Daily Mail

Kamala's bizarre crash in Foggy Bottom tunnel: Harris is involved in DC accident and attended to by medics after Secret Service driver 'overcorrected' and hit curb (but first blamed it on 'mechanical failure')

Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a minor car accident earlier this week that was initially described by the Secret Service as a 'mechanical failure.'. Her motorcade hit a curb with enough force to disable one of the car's wheels late on Monday morning, the Washington Post first reported.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Secret Service#Ne White House#The Secret Service#Secret Service Agents#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Washington Post#The White House#Usa Today
The Independent

White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: White House guest claims Trump indicated he swapped out Oval Office 'secret toilet' because Obama used it: New book claims he would TIP military aides and filled his bathroom with hairspray

Former President Donald Trump would tell certain White House guests that he had a personal 'secret bathroom' just off the Oval Office renovated after succeeding Barack Obama – using language one guest took to have racist subtext. The claim, which was based on how the visitor took the odd...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy