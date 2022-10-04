Priti Patel warns Tories against toppling Liz Truss and to avoid another 'divisive' leadership election - but former Cabinet minister delivers swipe at PM's unfunded tax cuts

Former home secretary Priti Patel today warned the Tories against toppling Liz Truss and to avoid another 'divisive' leadership election.

The ex-Cabinet minister used a speech at the Conservative conference in Birmingham to urge her party to 'stick together' and 'get behind the leadership'.

Her intervention follows a chaotic start to Ms Truss's spell as Prime Minister, with a U-turn on her mini-Budget and an outbreak of infighting between MPs and ministers.

Ms Patel reminded her fellow Tories they had 'a duty to serve our country' and it was 'a privilege to be in Government'.

But, while she offered a message of unity at the Birmingham conference, Ms Patel did deliver a fresh swipe at Ms Truss's unfunded tax cuts.

She warned both the PM and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng - following turmoil on the financial markets following last month's mini-Budget - that the Tories would 'live or die' by their handling of the economy.

Priti Patel used a speech at the Conservative conference in Birmingham to urge her party to 'stick together' and 'get behind the leadership'

The former home secretary warned the Tories against toppling Liz Truss and to avoid another 'divisive' leadership election

Ms Patel's intervention follows a chaotic start to Ms Truss's spell as Prime Minister, with a U-turn on her mini-Budget and an outbreak of infighting between MPs and ministers

With Tory discipline threatening to collapse around Ms Truss during her first party conference as leader, Ms Patel was asked at a fringe event whether the PM needed to be replaced.

'We’ve just done that, my friend, we've just done all of that and nothing would be more divisive I think for the party and the country,' she replied to a party member, after her speech at a fringe event.

'I want us to be a successful, election-winning party.'

'We are stronger together and united and we will win by absolutely sticking together and we've got to do that, we really have.'

In a further plea for Tory unity, Ms Patel added: 'My message is very clear and very simple; we have a duty to serve our country and serve it well as proud Conservatives, we really do.

'It is a privilege to be in Government... our job is to deliver on our manifesto, to deliver on the people's priorities and just get behind the leadership of our party.'

But, despite rallying Tories around Ms Truss's leadership, Ms Patel did offer an attack on the PM's economic plans.

She said in her speech: 'We are spending today with no thought of tomorrow, and like the Blob in the old horror film, the more resources are absorbed today the bigger the problem gets and the more resources it will need to eat up tomorrow.

'Right now, we have got into a pattern of borrowing huge amounts to fix today's urgent problems or generate short-term populist headlines. Each time it seems that there's a good case, but what does this mean for future generations?

'I want to see our party regain its credibility by restoring its commitment to sustainable public spending . . . which is affordable today, tomorrow and for the foreseeable future.'

Ms Patel added that the Tories would 'live or die' by its reputation for managing the public finances.

Tory discipline was threatening to collapse around Ms Truss during her first party conference as leader

After a fierce row over the PM and Chancellor's plans to abolish the 45p tax rate for the highest earners, which they have now abandoned, Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng were today facing a fresh revolt.

The PM is set to defy dozens of Tory MPs by uprating benefits in line with earnings rather than inflation next year, meaning a real-terms cut.

She will argue it would be unfair to go beyond what workers are receiving, and the move will save the Government around £7billion.

But speaking to Times Radio, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt - who fought Ms Truss for the leadership this summer - said it 'makes sense' to increase benefits in line with inflation. She said: 'We want to make sure that people are looked after and that people can pay their bills.

'We are not about trying to help people with one hand and take away with another.'

One Cabinet minister told MailOnline: 'Who has been briefing this stuff? Are we really going to do it? I can't see how it is possibly going to happen.

'I am a fiscal hawk but even I don't think you can keep benefits down. We've had enough of a row over the top rate of tax - benefits would be even worse.'

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith is also thought to have significant doubts over the plans.

'We know that people are struggling with some of the costs that are rising,' she told conference yesterday.

'That's why protecting the most vulnerable is a vital priority for me and this Government.'

A Cabinet minister told MailOnline that Michael Gove was 'trying to make himself indispensable'

The scale of opposition will raise fears that the premier could be forced into another U-turn, further hammering her reputation for decisiveness. The crash in the markets has sparked a Tory plunge in the polls, with the most recent showing an eye-watering 28-point lead for Labour.

The Pound surged close to $1.14 this morning as traders welcomed news that Mr Kwarteng is bringing forward his promised fiscal statement setting out how he will balance the books - and crucially the OBR watchdog's verdict on the finances - from November 23.

The event is now set to take place this month, before the next meeting of the Bank of England to consider interest rates, after intense pressure from MPs and economists.

The volte face comes on top of the dramatic shift on the top rate of tax, which is staying despite both Ms Truss and Ms Kwarteng staunchly insisting it would be abolished until yesterday.

In interviews broadcast this morning, but pre-recorded on Sunday, Ms Truss said: 'We are going to have to make decisions about how we bring down debt as a proportion of GDP in the medium term.

'I am very committed to supporting the most vulnerable; in fact, in addition to the energy price guarantee we're also providing an extra £1,200 to the poorest households.

'So we have to look at these issues in the round, we have to be fiscally responsible.'

She told LBC radio that 'no decision has been made yet on benefit uprating', adding that it 'will be taken in due course'.

But she dropped more heavy hints when pushed on why she commits to increase pensions but not benefits. 'What I mean is when people are on a fixed income, when they are pensioners, it is quite hard to adjust,' she said.

'I think it's a different situation for people who are in the position to be able to work.'