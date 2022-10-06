ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Kingsville, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII 3News

Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Youtube
KIII 3News

St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy