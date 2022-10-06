Read full article on original website
After being pushed back for two years: LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pride parade was back in action after being pushed back for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic. The mission of the parade is to honor the LGBTGIA+ community. The fun started downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.
186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
Texas A&M Kingsville Honors 4 Alumni
Some very special alumni from Texas A&M Kingsville returned to campus on Wednesday night. They were there to be honored at the University's Tejano Heritage Awards Banquet.
New health director's name, qualifications to be revealed Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced it's new health director nearly a month ago, but they haven't released her name after repeated requests for that information. 3NEWS reached out to city manager Peter Zanoni to see who the mystery director is, and how they are...
Orange Grove man hasn't missed the International Balloon Festival in 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the rest of us have our feet firmly on the ground of the Coastal Bend, one Orange Grove native has his head in the clouds and his eyes on the hottest of hot air balloons. David Flores has been up in Albuquerque this week...
Visit the only haunted house on a ship in Texas: Haunting on the Blue Ghost opens Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 more days until Halloween and things are getting spooky on Corpus Christi Bay. If you're looking for thrills and chills, why not visit the largest haunted house on a ship in Texas? Actually, it's the only haunted house on a ship in Texas. Haunting on the Blue Ghost, a spooky experience aboard USS Lexington, opens tonight.
Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
Yorktown Boulevard could receive $20 million facelift to help with student influx
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The influx of growth on the city's southeast side has the Corpus Christi Independent School District looking to build new campuses to take care of overcrowding. However, the issue is the road where the school will be built next to. Yorktown Boulevard is two lanes,...
John Henry Ramirez executed Wednesday for murdering Pablo Castro
John Henry Ramirez's pastor will pray over him with his hand on Ramirez's chest at the time of the execution on Wednesday evening.
Habitat for Humanity is building houses for children, too
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity is known for building houses for low income families. While continuing that mission, they are on a new mission of teaching kids about the joys of homeownership while providing them a safe place to play. "Through our mission, we want to definitely...
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
Calallen ISD mom says her Native American son was given ISS after trying to grow a tribal braid
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kristin Vanna said her family moved from Washington State last year and enrolled her 16-year-old son Phoenix at Calallen High School. Her son belongs to the Suquamish tribe, even though she said to some, he may not appear Native American. "We came down last year,...
Skills and Trade event calling all those looking for work
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head over to the Windward campus on 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. on October 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see what jobs are available to you through the Career development department. The event is free and open to the public. Reach out...
John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. after lethal injection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Henry Ramirez, the man accused of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004, was put to death Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Before he died, he issued a statement. "I just want to say to...
Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St. A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention. The woman's son said his mother...
Confirmed: Fort Hood will soon be Fort Cavazos; named after Kingsville hero
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Fort Hood will be renamed to honor Kingsville-native Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic to pin on four stars in the U.S. military. The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepted all of the recommendations from a commission exploring new names for several military bases and posts, […]
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
Comedian Steve Treviño gets wet 'n' wild for the Ronald McDonald House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "For veterans or for kids, I'll do almost anything." If nothing else, comedian and Portland native Steve Treviño is a man of his word – and in a couple of ways. Last year at a charity event for the Ronald McDonald House of...
Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast. Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg. The leg...
