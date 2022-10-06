Wise County officials: Labor, interest rates, land pose challenges to available housing

Read full article on original website
Related
Claiborne Progress
Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers
Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
Kingsport Times-News
State, Lee County officials mark progress on Giles Hollow water project
ROSE HILL — Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures on Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Kingsport Times-News
City seeking applications for multiple vacancies on volunteer boards and committees
Johnson City is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on 11 boards and commissions. Appointments will be made in January. Any citizen interested in serving may submit an application at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 30. Applications are kept on file for one year. Descriptions of each board and committee may be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards_and_committees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
Bristol, VA council meets, updates officials on landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council held a private meeting Friday morning to discuss ongoing work to comply with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) warnings. The agenda item cited a Virginia law that allows the city to close the session as they speak with legal counsel and brief staff on “actual […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Commission establishes Beer Board, approves new site plan for Sevier Center replacement
It was an almost comical affair at Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting as Mayor Joe Wise repeated the same two questions for nearly half an hour. “Have you read the rules and regulations concerning the sale of alcohol inside the city of Johnson City? And do you agree to abide by them?” he asked.
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members
NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press launches local news fund for special 'Growing Pains' project
Johnson City is the fastest-growing municipality in the Tri Cities, and city officials anticipate significant growth in the coming years.
cardinalnews.org
Former mine sites in Southwest Virginia to be labs for energy technology testbed
A first-of-its-kind “energy technology testbed” that will turn some of the 100,000 acres of former coal mining sites in Southwest Virginia into laboratories to promote energy innovation will be developed, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. “The Energy DELTA Lab delivers on our vision to define Virginia as a...
Kingsport Times-News
Domestic violence highlighted as Branch House honors law enforcement officers
BLOUNTVILLE — The tears flowed down her cheeks as she leaned over to hug Bristol, Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin. She was hired just a little more than a year after one of the department’s officers, Mark Vance, died in the line of duty in 2004.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Local non-profit receives funding to repair homes
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local non-profit organization received funding to repair homes in the Tri-Cities. 14 organization of the Coalition for Home Repair received a $1 Million grant. It will provide assistance to more than 70 disabled veterans. The Appalachia Service Project in Kingsport is part of the...
Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
The Tomahawk
Preparing Johnson County
Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, Emergency Operations Manager Mark Sumner, and Emergency Management Director Jason Blevins reveiw a map of Johnson County. Photo by Elizabeth A. King. Freelance Writer. As hurricane Ian approached Florida, its path headed toward the Carolina’s and Eastern Tennessee, it became obvious that the question was,...
Meet the Candidates: Gary Hicks for Tennessee House District 9
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
supertalk929.com
Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
Kingsport Times-News
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes historian James Morgan
KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table is taking final steps for another in its series of programs relating to the American Civil War and Reconstruction. Guest speaker James Morgan will present “The Battle of Ball’s Bluff” on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport. The presentation is free.
Kingsport Times-News
Norton police investigating downtown bomb threat
NORTON — City police are investigating a Thursday bomb threat that cleared the former Hotel Norton commercial building. According to Norton Police Department officials, a worker at Logisticare, one of the building’s tenant businesses, received a short call around 1 p.m. saying there was a bomb in the building at 798 Park Ave. NW.
Comments / 0