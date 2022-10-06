Read full article on original website
thedailytexan.com
Ewers lifts offense to full potential in 49-0 Red River Rivalry shutout
With redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers’ return to the field, the Texas offense showed how dangerous it can be when all of its pieces are in place. Saturday marked the starting quarterback’s first time in action since suffering an injury against Alabama on Sept. 10. Paired with solid performances from the offensive line and skill position players, Ewers and the Texas offense consistently gashed Oklahoma’s defense, resulting in a 49-0 victory at the Cotton Bowl.
Red River Shutout: Texas tramples Oklahoma 49-0
The Sooners didn’t gain an ounce of momentum in Texas’ 49-0 pounding of Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown. Head coach Steve Sarkisian told the press Monday that the Sooners like to score fast. However, without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma looked frantic and flustered while sprinting down the field.
Texas soccer explodes in the second half, scoring 4 goals in 14 minutes to win 4-0
In what looked like a game where neither team could score, Texas turned up the heat in the waning moments of the second half. The Longhorns scored four goals in a 14-minute span, finding their footing against a rugged Kansas State defense for a 4-0 victory. The first half felt...
Keys to the Game: Oklahoma
This year’s Red River Rivalry is a rare one. Texas and Oklahoma have underperformed so far this season and need wins to stay alive in the race for a Big 12 championship. Both teams also have question marks at quarterback: Quinn Ewers is reportedly set to return after missing the last three games, and the Sooners have yet to announce a starter. Redshirt junior Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to TCU, prompting redshirt junior Davis Beville to fill in for the remainder of the game. No matter who gears up for the Sooners, expect Saturday’s matchup to be another close one.
Opponents to Watch: Oklahoma
After a decisive win against West Virginia at home, the Texas Longhorns look to win one of the biggest rivalry games of the year, the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma. Though both teams enter Saturday’s game unranked, they each feature some of the best players in the Big 12. Here are four players to watch from the Oklahoma Sooners:
Prepare for the Red River Rivalry with The Daily Texan’s OU weekend playlist
It is finally time for Longhorns fans to grab their cowboy boots and burnt orange clothing in preparation for this year’s Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas. The UT and OU rivalry runs deep on both sides, so fans must be well-equipped for a weekend of intense highs and lows. The Daily Texan compiled a list of songs to make the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming weekend.
Slow start continues for No. 19 men’s golf, finishing 8th at Ben Hogan Invitational
In its second tournament of the season, the No. 19 Texas men’s golf team finished eighth at the Ben Hogan Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. Sixteen total teams participated, with 13 of them ranked in the Top 25 of the Bushnell/Golfweek DI Coaches Poll. Seniors Mason Nome and Travis Vick were back in the lineup following the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, as well as freshmen Christiaan Maas and Keaton Vo. Sophomore Alejandro Gonzalez made his season debut shooting 15-over-par in the tournament in replacement of freshman Jacob Sosa.
UT should provide a separate weight room for women
Gregory Gym, the Recreational Sports Center and Belmont Hall are just a few of UT’s recreational sports facilities that are open to all students, but not everyone may feel welcome at them. According to a survey conducted by FitRated, almost 65% of women avoid the gym due to fear of judgment. At a school where the undergraduate population is mostly women, many students may not feel secure working out at UT facilities.
UT-Austin recognized as 8th largest producer of tenured faculty in the U.S.
UT-Austin produces the eighth largest quantity of tenured or tenure-track faculty members of any U.S. university, with UT doctoral graduates making up approximately 2% of the academic workforce, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder. Published Sept. 21, the study focuses on how various factors,...
Best record stores for Longhorn audiophiles
Over the past several years, the retro appeal of vinyl has sparked a resurgence of popularity and demand, making it a valued medium of music among collectors. For seekers of high-fidelity sound quality or even just a physical copy of their favorite album, record stores often resemble a music enthusiast’s paradise.
