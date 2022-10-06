ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library

KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book, “Some Notes You Hold.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans

ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

911 tracking/mapping system to spread to all Wise County schools

WISE — Wise County School Board members got a look at a 911 call tracking system which will also give first responder teams a photographic map of a school where an emergency happens. Scott Kiser, technology director for the school system, showed a demonstration of Rapid SOS to the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wise County, VA
State
Virginia State
Wise County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

StarWatch back on at Bays Mountain, city officials say

KINGSPORT — StarWatch, Bays Mountain Park’s night sky observing sessions, has returned for the fall season, according to a press release. StarWatch is an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Southwest Virginia#Accelerator
Kingsport Times-News

Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”

Beginning Thursday, October 13, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will be coming to downtown Johnson City’s Tipton Galleries from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Board of Education approves bus monitoring positions

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education on Thursday officially approved a bus monitor program due to a recent surge in behavioral issues on the buses, which has resulted in suspensions and expulsions. The school system actually launched the program two weeks ago, and the pay rate for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Four local teachers chosen for literacy council

Two Sullivan County teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first-grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second-grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council (EAC) for a year.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Kingsport Times-News

Man injured in Johnson County stabbing.

MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported that an early morning domestic violence dispute turned violent on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane at 6:46 a.m. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who said he had an argument who had left the residence. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his left arm with a pocket knife. The woman left the residence before officers arrived.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B survives Boone, sets up finals clash with Science Hill

KINGSPORT — Tuesday’s District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament semifinals at Indian Highland Park had a little bit of everything. Top-seeded Science Hill cruised to a mercy-rule 9-0 win over West Ridge before a tense battle between host Dobyns-Bennett and determined Daniel Boone ensued.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

DA alleges rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center

District Attorney Steve Finney has requested to meet with Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine to discuss a situation in which a rape victim suffered mistreatment and waited nearly five hours before recieving a rape kit examination. Ballad, in a statement to the Press, said they have "directed a...
Kingsport Times-News

Pedestrian hit by truck on Broad Street Monday night

ELIZABETHTON — A pedestrian was badly injured Monday evening when he was struck by pickup truck in the 300 Block of Broad Street. The Elizabethton Police Department identified the injured pedestrian as Atithi Bandhu, 21. Officers said Banhu ran across Broad Street from the area of Tobacco Depot and into the path of a 2011 Ford F-150 traveling west. The truck was driven by Shannon Smith, 56. The accident occurred at approximately 8:44 p.m. No other individuals were injured.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

77 TN Promise Mentors needed in Washington County by October 21

With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Washington County still needs 77 mentors to meet local student demand. Additionally, more than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide. “Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said tnAchieves...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Although he was famous, much of Sequoyah's life is a mystery

Sequoyah is one of the most important Tennesseans who ever lived. But no matter what book you read, video you watch or website you click on, you’ll find a different account of his life. This is the great irony of Sequoyah. The man who invented the Cherokee written language...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Times News to host blood drive

The Kingsport Times News is partnering with Marsh Regional BloodCenter and Holston Valley Broadcasting for a blood drive this week. All donors will receive a T-shirt in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy