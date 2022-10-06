Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a class in wire wrap jewelry making in November. In the two-hour session, participants will create one complete wire-wrapped pendant with a semiprecious gemstone wrapped in fine copper or silver wire (your choice). The fee for the instruction, supplies, knowledge and complete pendant is $75. All materials will be provided. Students will have the option to add on a “to-go” kit for supplies to make an additional pendant at home, using their new skills (an additional $25). The class will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Kingsport Renaissance Arts Center. Register online at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
Kingsport Times-News
Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will
KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Pres- byterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children’s and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
Food Truck Friday: The Munchie Machine
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No matter the craving, The Munchie Machine is there to solve it. “We do loaded nachos, bowls, wraps and tacos and we just started quesadillas,” said owner Allen Castle. “When you put that on there and you get $10 worth of food, you get $10 worth of food.” Offering a slew […]
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Community Hero: Starr Beverly uses love of Halloween to help homeless animals
What do homeless animals, motorcycles and a haunted woods have in common? This week’s Community Hero has combined her love for all of them to better the Tri-Cities community. During October, you will find Starr Beverly scaring people. “I love Halloween,” Beverly said. As the owner and operator of the Dam Haunted Woods on Highway […]
The Tomahawk
New Salon celebrates grand opening
Makayla Houghton, the center owner of Daydream Salon, cuts the ribbon on her new shop during a ceremony last Saturday in Mountain City. The new salon is a great addition to the business community and gives testimony to the ongoing growth in the city and Johnson County, TN. Submitted Photo.
Washington County Animal Shelter at capacity with 400+ pets
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of pets in Washington County are in need of new homes, and the local shelter is out of room to house any more. According to a post from the Washington County Animal Shelter, staff are caring for 426 dogs, cats and kittens as of Friday. The post states the […]
wjhl.com
These cuties are up for adoption this weekend, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. The animal shelter is at capacity this weekend. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information or pay the shelter a visit.
Johnson City Press
Bristol in Bloom celebrates Appalachian artists
BRISTOL — On Saturday, Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park will blossom with art and color for this year’s annual Bristol in Bloom Art Festival. Founded by artist Marcy Parks, Bristol in Bloom is an Appalachian regional art event featuring local artists, craftsmen and small business owners. More than 60 artists will be in attendance, each with unique pieces, stories and passions for art. The original Bristol in Bloom Art Festival was set to take place in 2020 but endured COVID-related delays until 2021.
wjhl.com
October events in downtown Kingsport
(WJHL) Robin Cleary, Executive Director of Downtown Kingsport Association and Craig Denison, with Bank of Tennessee tell us about upcoming events in the downtown Kingsport area. For more information please visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
Historic Eureka Inn on market in downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the 225-year-old Eureka Inn, some of the doors that lead nowhere are part of its character and historic importance. Dr. William Kennedy is parting with his ownership of the 12-room, 6,000-square-foot inn that he and partners spent several years restoring before it reopened for business in 2000. He told News […]
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Kingsport Times-News
Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location
Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut located at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pick up window on Saturday, October 8th starting at 11 am EST, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
Kingsport Times-News
Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members
NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.
Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
Kingsport Times-News
Defending champion ETSU set to host Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH — The East Tennessee State men’s golf team begins the defense of its championship of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday at Blackthorn Club. The Bucs took their second title ever in their home tournament last year, winning by six strokes. They finished 35 under par to easily hold off Charlotte and Louisville, which tied for second.
Kingsport Times-News
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
Comments / 0