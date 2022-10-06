ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Nets’ star Kyrie Irving welcomes new baby on eve of NBA season

With the NBA season about to begin, Kyrie Irving has welcomed a new baby into his family. Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters Wednesday that the West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School became a new father Tuesday, and Irving did not play in Thursday’s preseason 109-80 loss to the Miami Heat although he was in attendance wearing a hoodie.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ son Bronny James

LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FOX Sports

LeBron made it unequivocally clear the NBA will expand around his retirement | What's Wright?

LeBron James bounced back in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason loss against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes. However, the main story is his postgame comments, when he addressed to Commissioner Adam Silver about owning an NBA team in Las Vegas. Nick Wright breaks down what LeBron's plea means for his post-playing days and the future of NBA expansion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations

It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darvin Ham
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's Rob Pelinka News

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be in the Rob Pelinka business for at least the next four years. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, "The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026." NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy