Las Vegas, NV

LeBron James’ son Bronny James

LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations

It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA World Reacts To Saturday's Rob Pelinka News

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be in the Rob Pelinka business for at least the next four years. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, "The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026." NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
