Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
LeBron James’ son Bronny James
LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To New York
The NBA is all about capitalizing on opportunities. Right now, plenty of front offices around the NBA are eyeing the same opportunity. Specifically, we’re talking about the opportunity to draft one of Victor Wembenyama or Scoot Henderson. Either of those prodigious talents has the potential to change a franchise’s...
Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations
It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Tells Adam Silver He Wants to Own the Las Vegas NBA Team
On Wednesday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers competed against the Phoenix Suns in a preseason matchup in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. After the 119-115 loss, where King James had 23 points, he spoke to one post-career aspiration, owning an NBA team. James specifically has his eyes set on the future Vegas franchise.
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game
Rudy Gobert will play in Thursday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA World Reacts To Saturday's Rob Pelinka News
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be in the Rob Pelinka business for at least the next four years. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, "The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026." NBA...
Column: Cathedral's Xavier Jordan blocks out the distractions on path to success
L.A. Cathedral High receiver Xavier Jordan has found a sanctuary at school and success on the football field by focusing on a better life.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Three No. 1 draft picks talked shop!
