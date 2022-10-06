ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ClutchPoints

LeBron James' son Bronny James

LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

LeBron made it unequivocally clear the NBA will expand around his retirement | What's Wright?

LeBron James bounced back in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason loss against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes. However, the main story is his postgame comments, when he addressed to Commissioner Adam Silver about owning an NBA team in Las Vegas. Nick Wright breaks down what LeBron's plea means for his post-playing days and the future of NBA expansion.
Yardbarker

Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game

Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
FOX Sports

Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
CBS Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations

It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
Reuters

LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas

October 6 - LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
WTVW

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
WTVW

NASCAR teams call revenue model 'broken,' warn of layoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes.
