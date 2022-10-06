Read full article on original website
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
LeBron James’ son Bronny James
LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron made it unequivocally clear the NBA will expand around his retirement | What's Wright?
LeBron James bounced back in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason loss against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes. However, the main story is his postgame comments, when he addressed to Commissioner Adam Silver about owning an NBA team in Las Vegas. Nick Wright breaks down what LeBron's plea means for his post-playing days and the future of NBA expansion.
Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game
Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.
This Knicks-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To New York
The NBA is all about capitalizing on opportunities. Right now, plenty of front offices around the NBA are eyeing the same opportunity. Specifically, we’re talking about the opportunity to draft one of Victor Wembenyama or Scoot Henderson. Either of those prodigious talents has the potential to change a franchise’s...
Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations
It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
October 6 - LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes.
