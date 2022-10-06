ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival Not Returning in 2022

There are no happy campers today as it has been confirmed Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw will not return in 2022.

“It’s really not that deep,” the alt-hip hop, neo-soul artist’s manager, Chris Clancy, assured Billboard. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.” Plans are reportedly in place for the festival’s 2023 return.

Held annually since its inception in the fall of 2012, Camp Flog Gnaw was last held at Dodger’s Stadium in 2019 where Solange, FKA twigs, Brockhampton, Thundercat, Summer Walker, and many more donned the three festival stages. Drake also came out as the surprise headliner, but 20 minutes into his set, was booed off stage as fans were anticipating a Frank Ocean appearance.

Upset by the display from fans, Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to express disappointment writing in all caps, “I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT.”

He continued his Twitter tirade with, “MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH.”

Tyler released his last album, the experimental rap mixtape, Call Me If You Get Lost, last summer. The album went on to earn him a Grammy this year. He has been touring in support of the record with a North American trek that kicked off in February of 2022.

#Music Festival#The Creator#Gnaw#Planet
