King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Drops Spacey New Single Ahead of Three October Album Releases

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are set to embark on another journey into the Gizz-verse with a trio of new albums dropping this month.

The band recently unveiled a new single, “Iron Lung,” which follows the previously released “Ice V” from their forthcoming album, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava.

Frontman Stu Mackenzie called the new single “the ultimate collab” along with the other songs off the soon-to-be-released album. He added, “We wrote the lyrics as a group and created the music out of improvisation. Spontaneous creation. The best kind. And that’s why I’m proud of it. Hope you dig.”

“Iron Lung” plays like a kaleidoscope of the band’s psychedelic garage rock sound paired with a jazzy arrangement of brass, percussion, and riffing guitar. The accompanying visual is the perfect trip to accentuate the sounds.

“When I heard this track I had just started delving into fully animated AI videos and thought what a good opportunity to use something I barely understand mixed with my love of effects from the dawn of digital video,” the video’s director and producer, SPOD, explained. “So I poured myself into a cyber spiral for a couple of months and this is the result. I love how the song seems like endless ascending & descending cycles culminating in these dramatic explosions and lifts, so it felt like a perfect fit to dive into a 9-minute descent to hell and back. Unfortunately, I still dream that I’m spiraling into the eternal abyss and I’m not sure I exist anymore.”

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava will be the first of three records to arrive on Friday (Oct. 7). Laminated Denim will follow with an Oct. 12 release and the album Changes will drop on Oct. 28.

(Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

