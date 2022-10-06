ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

osceolahsnews.com

Pinellas County dodges Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, Pinellas County was extremely lucky to not get hit too badly; however, the storm did end up hitting Fort Myers, Pine Island, and Sarasota County. Some Warriors evacuated to other areas when the storm was headed to Pinellas. Even though it made a direct hit southwest, some students still felt the effects.
thegabber.com

CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg

Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
Bay News 9

Future of Clearwater transportation gets major boost

TAMPA, Fla. — After more than a decade of negotiations, transportation in northern Pinellas County is transforming and taking a major step forward. On Thursday, Clearwater’s city council voted unanimously to give the green light for an agreement that provides land for a new Clearwater transit center. What...
thegabber.com

What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?

Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
fox13news.com

Tampa church sends donations, volunteers to southwest Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

TAMPA, Fla. - Amid the devastation from Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, there has been an outpouring of support from across the state. That compassion is on full display at Radiant Church in Tampa, which also has locations throughout the Bay Area. Lead Pastor Aaron Burke says anytime a natural disaster strikes, members of the church have responded with donations and offers to help.
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
thegabber.com

Out-Boo Your Neighbors in Gulfport’s Halloween Decorating Contest

Scary season is upon us, and Gulfport’s ready for it. The City of Gulfport has begun its yearly quest to make Gulfport as orange, haunted, and boo-ti-ful as possible. Both residents and business owners can go all-out for the City’s halloween decorations contest, sponsored by the Gulfport Recreation Center. Homes and business owners with an eye towards dreadfully ghoulish decor have until noon on Monday, Oct. 24 to get their ghosts and spiders and mummies and whatever else ready. At 6:30 p.m. that same day, Gulfport employees will haunt the streets to judge each applicant’s handiwork.
businessobserverfl.com

Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
thegabber.com

Things To Do in South Pinellas, Gulfport, Oct. 6-13

Thursday Salsa Here’s to a little salsa dancing to spice up your Thursdays. Join Latin dance instructor Royan Phillip for a dance social (and cash bar) from 6:30-7 p.m., a dance lesson from 7-8 p.m., and finally a full-blown bachata dance party. from 8-11 p.m. Happy dancing! Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $10. mygulfport.us/calendar.
stpetecatalyst.com

Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
