Bay News 9
Hillsborough County extends state of local emergency due to Hurricane Ian
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed an executive order on Saturday extending a state of local emergency underauthority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, according to county officials. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
osceolahsnews.com
Pinellas County dodges Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, Pinellas County was extremely lucky to not get hit too badly; however, the storm did end up hitting Fort Myers, Pine Island, and Sarasota County. Some Warriors evacuated to other areas when the storm was headed to Pinellas. Even though it made a direct hit southwest, some students still felt the effects.
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
thegabber.com
CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg
Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
Bay News 9
Future of Clearwater transportation gets major boost
TAMPA, Fla. — After more than a decade of negotiations, transportation in northern Pinellas County is transforming and taking a major step forward. On Thursday, Clearwater’s city council voted unanimously to give the green light for an agreement that provides land for a new Clearwater transit center. What...
thegabber.com
What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?
Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
fox13news.com
Tampa church sends donations, volunteers to southwest Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
TAMPA, Fla. - Amid the devastation from Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, there has been an outpouring of support from across the state. That compassion is on full display at Radiant Church in Tampa, which also has locations throughout the Bay Area. Lead Pastor Aaron Burke says anytime a natural disaster strikes, members of the church have responded with donations and offers to help.
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was ‘the best big brother’
Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast.
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
thegabber.com
Out-Boo Your Neighbors in Gulfport’s Halloween Decorating Contest
Scary season is upon us, and Gulfport’s ready for it. The City of Gulfport has begun its yearly quest to make Gulfport as orange, haunted, and boo-ti-ful as possible. Both residents and business owners can go all-out for the City’s halloween decorations contest, sponsored by the Gulfport Recreation Center. Homes and business owners with an eye towards dreadfully ghoulish decor have until noon on Monday, Oct. 24 to get their ghosts and spiders and mummies and whatever else ready. At 6:30 p.m. that same day, Gulfport employees will haunt the streets to judge each applicant’s handiwork.
tampabeacon.com
Changing Hillsborough’s school boundaries: Good idea or too disruptive?
Rob Remeikis can count the number of houses between his house and Ballast Point Elementary School — 16. He can practically see the scalloped facade and decorative white columns from his front lawn. He lives on Ballast Point Boulevard. By all rules of logic, his two stepchildren should go to Ballast Point Elementary.
businessobserverfl.com
Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The
thegabber.com
Things To Do in South Pinellas, Gulfport, Oct. 6-13
Thursday Salsa Here’s to a little salsa dancing to spice up your Thursdays. Join Latin dance instructor Royan Phillip for a dance social (and cash bar) from 6:30-7 p.m., a dance lesson from 7-8 p.m., and finally a full-blown bachata dance party. from 8-11 p.m. Happy dancing! Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $10. mygulfport.us/calendar.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
fox13news.com
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
fox13news.com
Multi-county mega adoption event held in Dade City
A lot of lovable dogs are up for adoption this weekend in Pasco County. Animal shelters across Tampa Bay are joining together for a dogs only mega-adoption event.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
