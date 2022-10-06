Scary season is upon us, and Gulfport’s ready for it. The City of Gulfport has begun its yearly quest to make Gulfport as orange, haunted, and boo-ti-ful as possible. Both residents and business owners can go all-out for the City’s halloween decorations contest, sponsored by the Gulfport Recreation Center. Homes and business owners with an eye towards dreadfully ghoulish decor have until noon on Monday, Oct. 24 to get their ghosts and spiders and mummies and whatever else ready. At 6:30 p.m. that same day, Gulfport employees will haunt the streets to judge each applicant’s handiwork.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO