MLB

Yardbarker

World Series odds for Braves and MLB

The playoffs are upon us, as the Wild Card Series is set to begin today. This is the first year of the new playoff format, which means 12 teams remain instead of eight. In baseball, every team that makes the dance has more than a puncher’s chance of winning, but some teams are in a much better position than others, and according to Vegas, the Braves have some of the best World Series odds of anybody.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odds to win the 2022 World Series: Playoff odds for all 12 teams

After 162 regular-season games per team, the MLB postseason has arrived. It’s time for October baseball, for heroes to be born and for dreams to become reality. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved the league’s best regular-season record, (111-51), and were joined by the defending champion Atlanta Braves (101-61), New York Mets (101-61) and Houston Astros (106-56) as 100-win teams.
MLB
Sporting News

What channel is Eagles vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 5 game

The Eagles, the NFL's last unbeaten team, will put their perfect mark on the line when they face the Cardinals on Sunday. At 4-0, Philadelphia is off to its best start since 2004, a season that ended with a trip to Super Bowl 39. This time around, the Eagles' successes have been a product of the play of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and a defense that leads the NFL with 16.0 sacks and 10 takeaways.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

2022 MLB playoffs: Our predictions from the wild-card games through the World Series

The 2022 MLB playoffs begin Friday afternoon, debuting a new format with 12 teams hoping to raise this year's World Series trophy. The Dodgers -- who enter October with MLB's best record and a franchise record number of wins -- look to add another title to prove their 2020 championship was no fluke. Meanwhile, the Braves have hopes of becoming baseball's first repeat champions since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. The Yankees, on the other hand, will try to return to their early-season form and make a run at the Fall Classic from the No. 2 seed in the American League.
MLB
Sporting News

Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Phillies advance to NLDS, Mets stay alive vs. Padres

Major League Baseball's 12-team postseason kicked off this weekend with the brand-new Wild Card Series. Three teams punched their tickets to the next round on Saturday, as the Phillies, Mariners and Guardians moved on to the LDS round with two-game sweeps. The Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Mets forced a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Padres.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule Wild Card Series Game 2s on Saturday

Major League Baseball's postseason kicked off Friday with the brand-new Wild Card Series. MLB is using a 12-team playoff format this season for the first time, and eight teams are participating in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. The Guardians, Phillies, Mariners and Padres all took 1-0 series leads in the wild-card round on Friday. The Rays, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Mets will try to keep their seasons alive on Saturday.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 World Series odds for all MLB postseason teams

The 2022 MLB regular season has officially wrapped, and it is time to get into the nitty gritty of the postseason. To start, we will see four three-game Wild Card Series – two in the AL and two in the NL – starting this Friday. Then we will move onto the Division Series and League Championship Series.
MLB
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5

The Cowboys will head west Sunday afternoon to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at SoFi Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Cowboys are looking to win their fourth consecutive game with Cooper Rush under center as they try to keep pace with the 4-0 Eagles in the NFC East.
NFL
Sporting News

Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA

