The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
Yardbarker
World Series odds for Braves and MLB
The playoffs are upon us, as the Wild Card Series is set to begin today. This is the first year of the new playoff format, which means 12 teams remain instead of eight. In baseball, every team that makes the dance has more than a puncher’s chance of winning, but some teams are in a much better position than others, and according to Vegas, the Braves have some of the best World Series odds of anybody.
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
Odds to win the 2022 World Series: Playoff odds for all 12 teams
After 162 regular-season games per team, the MLB postseason has arrived. It’s time for October baseball, for heroes to be born and for dreams to become reality. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved the league’s best regular-season record, (111-51), and were joined by the defending champion Atlanta Braves (101-61), New York Mets (101-61) and Houston Astros (106-56) as 100-win teams.
Sporting News
What channel is Eagles vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 5 game
The Eagles, the NFL's last unbeaten team, will put their perfect mark on the line when they face the Cardinals on Sunday. At 4-0, Philadelphia is off to its best start since 2004, a season that ended with a trip to Super Bowl 39. This time around, the Eagles' successes have been a product of the play of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and a defense that leads the NFL with 16.0 sacks and 10 takeaways.
ESPN
2022 MLB playoffs: Our predictions from the wild-card games through the World Series
The 2022 MLB playoffs begin Friday afternoon, debuting a new format with 12 teams hoping to raise this year's World Series trophy. The Dodgers -- who enter October with MLB's best record and a franchise record number of wins -- look to add another title to prove their 2020 championship was no fluke. Meanwhile, the Braves have hopes of becoming baseball's first repeat champions since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. The Yankees, on the other hand, will try to return to their early-season form and make a run at the Fall Classic from the No. 2 seed in the American League.
6 MLB teams have never won a World Series: Will that change this year?
There are six teams that haven't won a World Series, including one that hasn't even appeared in the World Series. Could that change this year?
Sporting News
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game
The AFC North is up for grabs early in the season, with three teams sitting at 2-2 on the season. Among those teams are the Bengals and Ravens, who will play each other on "Sunday Night Football" this week in a division matchup. Lamar Jackson is already having an outstanding...
Sporting News
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Wild-Card Saturday Results
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Phillies advance to NLDS, Mets stay alive vs. Padres
Major League Baseball's 12-team postseason kicked off this weekend with the brand-new Wild Card Series. Three teams punched their tickets to the next round on Saturday, as the Phillies, Mariners and Guardians moved on to the LDS round with two-game sweeps. The Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Mets forced a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Padres.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule Wild Card Series Game 2s on Saturday
Major League Baseball's postseason kicked off Friday with the brand-new Wild Card Series. MLB is using a 12-team playoff format this season for the first time, and eight teams are participating in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. The Guardians, Phillies, Mariners and Padres all took 1-0 series leads in the wild-card round on Friday. The Rays, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Mets will try to keep their seasons alive on Saturday.
2022 World Series odds for all MLB postseason teams
The 2022 MLB regular season has officially wrapped, and it is time to get into the nitty gritty of the postseason. To start, we will see four three-game Wild Card Series – two in the AL and two in the NL – starting this Friday. Then we will move onto the Division Series and League Championship Series.
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5
The Cowboys will head west Sunday afternoon to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at SoFi Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Cowboys are looking to win their fourth consecutive game with Cooper Rush under center as they try to keep pace with the 4-0 Eagles in the NFC East.
NFL・
Sporting News
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA・
