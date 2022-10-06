Read full article on original website
3 Life-Changing Tips For Faster Weight Loss Over 30, According To Experts
With so much opposing information and such a variety of diet plans out there (Keto or paleo? Vegan? Gluten-free?) it can be difficult to filter through everything to determine exactly what you need to do to lose weight as a woman over 30. However, it may be more simple than you think. While everyone’s body is different and therefore will require slightly different regimens, there are a few essential rules you should always follow for your overall health, especially if you’re trying to slim down.
Kingsport Times-News
Adding yoga to fitness routine can lessen stress, improve balance
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a mother of two, work full time and am also a breast cancer survivor. I know physical exercise is important, so I try to visit the gym a few times a week for weight training and to walk. A friend recently invited me to a yoga class. I have never thought about adding yoga to my fitness routine. What are the benefits, and how would I get started?
A fitness expert shares a game plan for living without back pain
CNN — Too often, after fruitless searches for a single magic bullet to eradicate chronic back pain, people decide that living with discomfort is a normal fact of life. But living with back pain is not normal, nor is it necessary. This last installment in our back pain series will empower you to create your own, personalized long-term strategy for maintaining back health and living an active, pain-free lifestyle.
EatingWell
How Poor Gut Health Can Increase Anxiety and Depression Risk & What to Eat to Help
Even in grade school, you probably knew that there was some link between your stomach and your brain. Remember those butterflies you felt when you saw your crush? Or the stomach-in-knots feeling that flared up when you were in trouble?. "Stress can play a major role in tummy troubles, even...
Cycling vs running: Which type of cardio is best?
Cycling vs running has enthusiasts from both sides claiming the superiority of their favored pursuit. But is one truly a better use of your time and energy?
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
Exercise bike vs treadmill: Which is the best cardio machine?
It’s the fitness battle of exercise bike vs treadmill – which offers the most effective workout?
“I Was The Textbook Definition Of A Workaholic”: People Who Went To Therapy For Work-Related Stress Are Sharing The Best Advice Their Therapist Gave Them
"I was a textbook definition of a workaholic. Showed up early, stayed late, worked during off hours. You name it. My stress was killing me. Literally. I passed out at work from the weight of being so invested in my job and the fear of being fired."
Is yoga strength training?
We know yoga can be great for improving flexibility, but is yoga strength training? We consulted the experts
4 Unexpected Hair Mistakes That Are Causing Fallout, According To Experts
There’s no way around it: hair shedding is stressful. Even worse is shedding that seems to come out of nowhere and keeps going and going for what seems like months on end. Although hair fallout isn’t uncommon and happens to many people over the course of their lives, you may still feel like you’re the only one experiencing it. And not being able to identify the source of shedding is another stress because, well, how can you stop something that you can’t figure out?
What is exercise, really? Here’s what counts, according to an exercise physiologist
What is exercise and how often should you do it? We speak to the experts to find out
nypressnews.com
‘Sleep disturbances’ could signal irreversible fatty liver disease
How to reduce your risk of cirrhosis and cirrhosis complications. The Cleveland Clinic suggests that HE can be prevented by cutting out alcohol and eating a healthy diet. Both of these factors can also help to stop fatty liver disease in its tracks if it has not progressed to cirrhosis yet.
Fitness Tips For Beginners
Like most people, you probably know you should be exercising more. But, for whatever reason, you can't seem to get started. Maybe you're too busy or don't know what exercises to do. Whatever the case, getting in shape doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. In fact, with a bit of effort, it's something that anyone can do!
psychologytoday.com
Hope, Dogs, and Weight Loss
We can use research on learned helplessness to illuminate the process where people get stuck in a rut when trying to lose weight. Hope can lead to a learned optimism that can create solutions and perseverance. There are many salient features of hope that can turn helplessness into success. Whether...
getnews.info
Ancient Traditional Medicine helps 2000 People Overcome Obesity and Overweight Naturally – Vedicshala
Over 2000 people overcame obesity and overweight concerns with an Ancient Traditional Medicine (Ayurveda) says Vd. Paramjit Kaur (35 Years of Expertise) on Vedicshala. Vaidya. Paramjit Kaur Sodhi Patankar, a leading General Physician, Obesity Consultant, and Yoga therapist, has developed a natural cure for obesity. The Ayurvedic Weight Loss Program is a proven ayurvedic treatment for obesity aimed at helping people manage their obesity and overweight issues naturally.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are some ways your body reacts when you're dehydrated
It is recommended that the average adult drinks at least 11 cups of water a day. This is just the ideal number; you can drink less unless your body is losing more fluid than you’re taking in. When that occurs, you’re probably dehydrated. And because water is needed to lubricate the joints and eyes, aid digestion and flush out waste and toxins, a deficit could be dangerous, according to NHS Inform. Here are four ways your body reacts to dehydration:
cohaitungchi.com
Indian Anti-Inflammatory Diet Plan (Food list and diet tips to reduce Inflammation)
Have you ever wondered that, in spite of the progress that we have made in the field of medicine, we still fall sick! Thanks to our lifestyle and diet. Every severe disease like heart disease, arthritis, cancer, and diabetes starts with inflammation. It is crucial to reduce your inflammation levels. Anti-inflammatory foods and lifestyle changes should be made an integral part of your diet plan. Here is an Indian Anti-inflammatory diet plan along with a list of anti-inflammatory foods. As well as some important diet tips to reduce inflammation.
boxrox.com
Research Explains How to Maximise Muscle Growth
How to maximise muscle growth? It seems everyone has a different answer to this simple question as many variables are in place. A research recently published tried to get to the bottom of how to maximise muscle growth. The research itself is rather long (30 pages). It is titled “Resistance...
boxrox.com
How to Burn Fat for 23 Hours Straight (Transform your Body)
Learn how to burn fat for 23 hours straight with these tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you ever wondered how to burn fat for 23 hours straight or even just how to see fast fat loss, then you are going to want to watch this video. You see, getting rid of the fat around the waist is both easier and harder than you think. It’s easier if you actually know what to focus on, and here’s a hint, your workouts are not it. It’s harder because the commitment required to get the rest of this right, your nutrition, is a much bigger ask.”
Researchers Say Waist-to-Hip Ratio Should Replace BMI—Here’s Why
Body mass index (BMI) is a common, but controversial, way to assess a person’s weight and health for years. A new study found that your waist-to-hip ratio might be a more accurate measure of what’s a healthy weight for you than your BMI. If you’re concerned about what...
