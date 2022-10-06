ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FOX Sports

Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS

Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Square News

5 early season predictions for the New York Rangers

1. Igor Shesterkin finishes top three in Vezina Trophy voting. This prediction is likely the most accurate of the bunch. Shesterkin looks unstoppable in net most nights, so much so that last season, the Russian goaltender showed he could carry his team to a conference final. Statistically, Shesterkin has held...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals

The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

5 big questions entering the 2022-23 NHL season

Most of our big questions heading into the 2021-22 NHL season were answered in fascinating fashion. No, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't three-peat, but they came very close. The Jack Eichel saga ended when the Buffalo Sabres traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Connor McDavid followed up his historic 2020-21 season with a 123-point effort, winning his second straight Art Ross Trophy and fourth in total.
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER

The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Gallant Deserves His 2nd Jack Adams This Season

The New York Rangers are no strangers to bringing home postseason hardware. Last season, Igor Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the top goaltender; the season before, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defenseman. Though, even when Rangers members are not winning league awards, several of them receive nomination for the various trophies as well. Such was the case for Rangers’ coach, Gerard Gallant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ 2022-23 Preview: Goaltending

Realistically, this was never going to be a particularly fun offseason for fans of the Vegas Golden Knights. Evgenii Dadonov, Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan, traded off for essentially nothing, were necessary casualties for a club still contending with salary cap issues that prioritized retaining Reilly Smith. But the announcement of Robin Lehner missing the 2022-23 season due to hip surgery was a blow that no one saw coming.
NHL
markerzone.com

PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV

During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins Reduce Roster to 24 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced two roster moves and reduced their roster to 24 players. The Penguins re-assigning forward Samuel Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The current roster of 24 players can be found here. Samuel Poulin was the first round pick of the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners complete historic comeback win over Jays

Day 2 of MLB wild card action featured four outstanding games, highlighted by the Seattle Mariners' improbable comeback to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that up by completing...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Friday for final preseason home game

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final preseason home game Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network. Detroit's original training camp...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole at practice | THE CARTON SHOW

What will the consequences be for Draymond Green, who has allegedly punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice? Green has often been a controversial figure for the Golden State Warriors, and Craig explores whether he's more of a distraction than a help to the team. Watch as he reacts to news of this altercation, and decides with Mark Schlereth what route the Warriors' front office should take.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

