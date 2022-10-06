Read full article on original website
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
5 early season predictions for the New York Rangers
1. Igor Shesterkin finishes top three in Vezina Trophy voting. This prediction is likely the most accurate of the bunch. Shesterkin looks unstoppable in net most nights, so much so that last season, the Russian goaltender showed he could carry his team to a conference final. Statistically, Shesterkin has held...
These newcomers could fill short-, long-term roles for Lightning
BRANDON — While most of the Lightning’s core from their third consecutive run to the Stanley Cup final remained intact, offseason departures and surgeries created opening-night roster spots. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh was sent to Nashville to help navigate the salary cap. Left wing Ondrej Palat signed with the...
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
5 big questions entering the 2022-23 NHL season
Most of our big questions heading into the 2021-22 NHL season were answered in fascinating fashion. No, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't three-peat, but they came very close. The Jack Eichel saga ended when the Buffalo Sabres traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Connor McDavid followed up his historic 2020-21 season with a 123-point effort, winning his second straight Art Ross Trophy and fourth in total.
Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
MLB odds: Every playoff team's 2022 World Series odds, bets ranked worst to first
We are approaching the home stretch for your instruction, so now it’s time to start thinking about your final exam. Some call it the World Series, but here it’s the culmination of everything you have learned to finish with an A+ bankroll. I wanted to take a look...
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
MLB Playoffs: Padres vs. Mets recap - Jacob deGrom and crew force a game 3 | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry breakdown the New York Mets and San Diego Padres series. Padres got to Max Scherzer in game 1, but Jacob deGrom and the Mets were able to take game 2 to force the pivotal game 3. Who do you have winning the series?
Rangers’ Gallant Deserves His 2nd Jack Adams This Season
The New York Rangers are no strangers to bringing home postseason hardware. Last season, Igor Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the top goaltender; the season before, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defenseman. Though, even when Rangers members are not winning league awards, several of them receive nomination for the various trophies as well. Such was the case for Rangers’ coach, Gerard Gallant.
Golden Knights’ 2022-23 Preview: Goaltending
Realistically, this was never going to be a particularly fun offseason for fans of the Vegas Golden Knights. Evgenii Dadonov, Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan, traded off for essentially nothing, were necessary casualties for a club still contending with salary cap issues that prioritized retaining Reilly Smith. But the announcement of Robin Lehner missing the 2022-23 season due to hip surgery was a blow that no one saw coming.
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
The latest step in the development of Panthers star Sasha Barkov was training his brain
The last two seasons were, by most any measure, the two best of Aleksander Barkov’s career. The Florida Panthers’ star center followed up a Frank J. Selke Trophy-winning campaign in the 2020-21 NHL season with 88 points in 67 games — plus, of course, a Presidents’ Trophy — last year.
Penguins Reduce Roster to 24 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced two roster moves and reduced their roster to 24 players. The Penguins re-assigning forward Samuel Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The current roster of 24 players can be found here. Samuel Poulin was the first round pick of the Pittsburgh...
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners complete historic comeback win over Jays
Day 2 of MLB wild card action featured four outstanding games, highlighted by the Seattle Mariners' improbable comeback to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that up by completing...
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Friday for final preseason home game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final preseason home game Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network. Detroit's original training camp...
Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole at practice | THE CARTON SHOW
What will the consequences be for Draymond Green, who has allegedly punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice? Green has often been a controversial figure for the Golden State Warriors, and Craig explores whether he's more of a distraction than a help to the team. Watch as he reacts to news of this altercation, and decides with Mark Schlereth what route the Warriors' front office should take.
Juan Yepez hits a pinch-hit, two-run home run to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead over the Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals took a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies after Juan Yepez hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run. It was the first go-ahead, pinch-hit home run in team history.
