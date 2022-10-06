ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the NBA season about to begin, Kyrie Irving has welcomed a new baby into his family. Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters Wednesday that the West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School became a new father Tuesday, and Irving did not play in Thursday’s preseason 109-80 loss to the Miami Heat although he was in attendance wearing a hoodie.
LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be in the Rob Pelinka business for at least the next four years. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, "The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026." NBA...
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
NEW YORK (AP)Taijuan Walker replaced injured reliever Joely Rodriguez on the New York Mets’ wild-card series roster ahead of Game 2 against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. With the Mets down 1-0 and facing elimination in the best-of-three playoff, Major League Baseball announced Saturday evening it approved...
