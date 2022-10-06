Read full article on original website
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
Nets’ star Kyrie Irving welcomes new baby on eve of NBA season
With the NBA season about to begin, Kyrie Irving has welcomed a new baby into his family. Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters Wednesday that the West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School became a new father Tuesday, and Irving did not play in Thursday’s preseason 109-80 loss to the Miami Heat although he was in attendance wearing a hoodie.
LeBron James’ son Bronny James
LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Skeptical Of Russell Westbrook's Fit Under Darvin Ham
Skip Bayless is skeptical of Russell Westbrook's fit under new coach Darvin Ham.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 NBA preview: Donovan Mitchell's addition creates new expectations
It's difficult to believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make the playoffs last season, given at the All-Star break they had the third-best record in the East. They also had two players represent them at the All-Star Game in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, and a Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Evan Mobley. However, injuries began to set in during the second half of the season, most notably to Allen who missed the last month of the season. In the end, Cleveland lost in the play-in round, missing the postseason for the fourth straight season. However, there was potential bubbling just below the surface with the young core the team built that had a bright future ahead of it.
SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Tells Adam Silver He Wants to Own the Las Vegas NBA Team
On Wednesday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers competed against the Phoenix Suns in a preseason matchup in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. After the 119-115 loss, where King James had 23 points, he spoke to one post-career aspiration, owning an NBA team. James specifically has his eyes set on the future Vegas franchise.
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
NBA World Reacts To Saturday's Rob Pelinka News
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be in the Rob Pelinka business for at least the next four years. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, "The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026." NBA...
Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks - Game-Worn Association Edition Jersey - 2021 NBA Finals
The NBA and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a jersey worn during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, by #21 Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks. Holiday wore this Association Edition jersey during the Bucks'...
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
Walker replaces injured Rodríguez on Mets’ wild-card roster
NEW YORK (AP)Taijuan Walker replaced injured reliever Joely Rodriguez on the New York Mets’ wild-card series roster ahead of Game 2 against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. With the Mets down 1-0 and facing elimination in the best-of-three playoff, Major League Baseball announced Saturday evening it approved...
