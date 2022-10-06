Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mariners stun Blue Jays with Game 2 comeback
For four innings, Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners trended in a way that many people could have seen coming. After a dominant performance from Seattle’s Luis Castillo in Game 1, Toronto's Cy Young candidate, Kevin Gausman, appeared to be returning the favor in Game 2. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray — in a return to his old stomping grounds — was getting pummeled. On top of facing his former team in unfriendly territory, Ray’s arsenal from the left side appeared to play right into the right-handed power of the Jays lineup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
FOX Sports
Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
FOX Sports
LeBron made it unequivocally clear the NBA will expand around his retirement | What's Wright?
LeBron James bounced back in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason loss against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes. However, the main story is his postgame comments, when he addressed to Commissioner Adam Silver about owning an NBA team in Las Vegas. Nick Wright breaks down what LeBron's plea means for his post-playing days and the future of NBA expansion.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Aaron Nola shut the door on Cardinals' season
The most obvious advantage entering the Wild-Card Series for the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies against the division-winning St. Louis Cardinals was their front-line starting pitching. In a series sweep, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola demonstrated why. Wheeler fired 6⅓ scoreless innings in Game 1, Nola followed with 6⅔ scoreless...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Every playoff team's 2022 World Series odds, bets ranked worst to first
We are approaching the home stretch for your instruction, so now it’s time to start thinking about your final exam. Some call it the World Series, but here it’s the culmination of everything you have learned to finish with an A+ bankroll. I wanted to take a look...
FOX Sports
Will Cooper Rush go 5-0 as a starter and defeat Rams in L.A.? | UNDISPUTED
Cooper Rush looks to stay undefeated as starting quarterback as the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, L.A. is a (-5.5) favorite but is coming off a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Skip Bayless decides whether his Cowboys can get the job done or not.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners complete historic comeback win over Jays
Day 2 of MLB wild card action featured four outstanding games, highlighted by the Seattle Mariners' improbable comeback to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that up by completing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Gonzaga has proved itself as a new-era blue blood, national title or not
LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga has been picked to win the West Coast Conference for the 11th-straight season. The Zags will likely be a preseason top-two team when the Associated Press Top 25 poll is released later this month. And the chance for a No. 1 seed in March Madness is highly likely — again.
FOX Sports
USC vs. Washington State highlights | CFB on FOX
The No. 6 USC Trojans dominated the running game in the 30-14 victory against the Washington State Cougars. Travis Dye rushed for 149 yards and for a touchdown. Mario Williams made an impact in the receiving department, catching four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Williams showed off his versatility as he threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 34 yards.
FOX Sports
Juan Yepez hits a pinch-hit, two-run home run to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead over the Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals took a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies after Juan Yepez hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run. It was the first go-ahead, pinch-hit home run in team history.
FOX Sports
What’s driving Geno Smith? Experience, footwork, belief in himself
The Seattle Seahawks found their franchise quarterback in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft in Russell Wilson, who helped lead the team to its first and only Super Bowl title in his second season. Heading into that 2013 season, the Seahawks were in search of a backup with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Will Geno Smith continue to power the Seahawks to victory?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses the Week 5 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints. Will Geno Smith continue to power the Seahawks' offense to a win?
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Best bets for Seahawks-Saints, Giants-Packers, more
I can't believe four weeks of the NFL season are already in the books! Where has the time gone? From a fan and bettor's perspective, it's been a blast. Usually, oddsmakers will tighten up their power ratings after four weeks' worth of data, so this Week 5 slate should be interesting.
NFL・
FOX Sports
David Ross, Chicago Cubs hope to build on strong 2nd half
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner had a solid all-around season. Christopher Morel made a successful big league debut. Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson had breakthrough performances on the mound. At the end of another long year, the Chicago Cubs felt they were moving in the right direction. “We've made...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Eagles-Cardinals, pick
The Philadelphia Eagles look to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 2004 while the Arizona Cardinals look to score in the first quarter for the first time this season as the longtime NFL franchises meet Sunday in the desert. The Cardinals, the lone team to not score...
Comments / 0