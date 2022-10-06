ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals

The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Mariners stun Blue Jays with Game 2 comeback

For four innings, Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners trended in a way that many people could have seen coming. After a dominant performance from Seattle’s Luis Castillo in Game 1, Toronto's Cy Young candidate, Kevin Gausman, appeared to be returning the favor in Game 2. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray — in a return to his old stomping grounds — was getting pummeled. On top of facing his former team in unfriendly territory, Ray’s arsenal from the left side appeared to play right into the right-handed power of the Jays lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Pacific, WA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS

Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

LeBron made it unequivocally clear the NBA will expand around his retirement | What's Wright?

LeBron James bounced back in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason loss against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes. However, the main story is his postgame comments, when he addressed to Commissioner Adam Silver about owning an NBA team in Las Vegas. Nick Wright breaks down what LeBron's plea means for his post-playing days and the future of NBA expansion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Aaron Nola shut the door on Cardinals' season

The most obvious advantage entering the Wild-Card Series for the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies against the division-winning St. Louis Cardinals was their front-line starting pitching. In a series sweep, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola demonstrated why. Wheeler fired 6⅓ scoreless innings in Game 1, Nola followed with 6⅔ scoreless...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Sam Carrick
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Will Cooper Rush go 5-0 as a starter and defeat Rams in L.A.? | UNDISPUTED

Cooper Rush looks to stay undefeated as starting quarterback as the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, L.A. is a (-5.5) favorite but is coming off a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Skip Bayless decides whether his Cowboys can get the job done or not.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners complete historic comeback win over Jays

Day 2 of MLB wild card action featured four outstanding games, highlighted by the Seattle Mariners' improbable comeback to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that up by completing...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks Anaheim#Kraken 111#Pacific Division#The Associated Press#Data Skrive
FOX Sports

USC vs. Washington State highlights | CFB on FOX

The No. 6 USC Trojans dominated the running game in the 30-14 victory against the Washington State Cougars. Travis Dye rushed for 149 yards and for a touchdown. Mario Williams made an impact in the receiving department, catching four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Williams showed off his versatility as he threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 34 yards.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX Sports

What’s driving Geno Smith? Experience, footwork, belief in himself

The Seattle Seahawks found their franchise quarterback in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft in Russell Wilson, who helped lead the team to its first and only Super Bowl title in his second season. Heading into that 2013 season, the Seahawks were in search of a backup with...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Best bets for Seahawks-Saints, Giants-Packers, more

I can't believe four weeks of the NFL season are already in the books! Where has the time gone? From a fan and bettor's perspective, it's been a blast. Usually, oddsmakers will tighten up their power ratings after four weeks' worth of data, so this Week 5 slate should be interesting.
NFL
FOX Sports

David Ross, Chicago Cubs hope to build on strong 2nd half

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner had a solid all-around season. Christopher Morel made a successful big league debut. Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson had breakthrough performances on the mound. At the end of another long year, the Chicago Cubs felt they were moving in the right direction. “We've made...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Eagles-Cardinals, pick

The Philadelphia Eagles look to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 2004 while the Arizona Cardinals look to score in the first quarter for the first time this season as the longtime NFL franchises meet Sunday in the desert. The Cardinals, the lone team to not score...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy