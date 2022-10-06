Read full article on original website
Most Fans Going to Buffalo Sabres Opener Will Get One of These
Most of the sports talk surrounding Western New York water coolers right now, revolves around the Buffalo Bills. That's for good reason, since the Bills have made the playoffs for three straight seasons and are arguably the best team in the NFL this season. However, the Buffalo Sabres will be...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins on Waivers, Hockey Canada Baffles Experts
And then there were eight. Or, more specifically, just one extra defenseman and one decision remain after the Pittsburgh Penguins put Mark Friedman on waivers. Hockey Canada’s handling of its scandals, or lack thereof, has PR experts baffled and disappointed. The Buffalo Sabres finally have a captain, Prague gave Jaromir Jagr a standing ovation, and the Edmonton Oilers could be in the NHL trade market today.
Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
theScore
5 big questions entering the 2022-23 NHL season
Most of our big questions heading into the 2021-22 NHL season were answered in fascinating fashion. No, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't three-peat, but they came very close. The Jack Eichel saga ended when the Buffalo Sabres traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Connor McDavid followed up his historic 2020-21 season with a 123-point effort, winning his second straight Art Ross Trophy and fourth in total.
Buffalo Bills release Friday injury report, five players ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills released the team's Friday injury report and five players have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tight end Dawson Knox, safety Jordan Poyer, wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder, and cornerback Christian Benford have been ruled out.
NHL
Okposo named Sabres captain
Girgensons, Dahlin will serve as alternate captains for 2022-23 season. Hear from Kyle Okposo for the first time after being named captain of the Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Okposo felt a sense of obligation to the Buffalo Sabres on the July day he signed his seven-year contract in 2016. "For frankly...
Yardbarker
Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81
According to his funeral home in Oakville, Ontario, former NHL goaltender Dave Dryden passed away at 81 on Tuesday. The obituary states Dryden died from complications following surgery for a blood clot disease, CTEPH. Dryden, is, of course, the brother of Hall of Famer, Ken Dryden. Throughout his NHL career,...
NHL
Dave Dryden's date with history nearly eluded late NHL goalie
The historic first meeting in a game between goaltending brothers Dave and Ken Dryden wasn't supposed to happen that night in 1971. At least, not in the view just hours before the game of one of the goalies about to make that history. Hockey is mourning the loss of Dave...
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena here. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Yardbarker
Penguins Reduce Roster to 24 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced two roster moves and reduced their roster to 24 players. The Penguins re-assigning forward Samuel Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The current roster of 24 players can be found here. Samuel Poulin was the first round pick of the Pittsburgh...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Friday for final preseason home game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final preseason home game Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network. Detroit's original training camp...
NHL
Elsipogtog First Nation ready to experience Hockeyville, NHL atmosphere
2021 winner relishing festivities to be highlighted by Senators-Canadiens preseason game. ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, New Brunswick -- On the surface, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators will play a preseason game at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). Anyone who understands Kraft Hockeyville Canada knows...
FOX Sports
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
Bills adjustments dominating the second half
"Nobody blinks," said Poyer. "Von's (Miller) said it, I've said it in a couple media interviews don't blink. Literally it's just one play at a time."
CBS Sports
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Buffalo Bulls and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American clash at noon ET Oct. 8 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. If the game is anything like Bowling Green's 56-44 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
