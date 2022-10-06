Read full article on original website
SEAN HANNITY: OPEC's decision to cut oil production is 'deeply humiliating' for Biden
Sean Hannity broke down the "clear-cut way" to increase America's supply of oil, gas, as OPEC+ announces its decision to cut oil production on "Hannity."
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
Congress Just Said No to Energy Transparency | Opinion
While the cost of energy remains near sky-high, the Biden administration is only making the nation's power problems worse.
Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
Joe Biden has hampered domestic energy industry while pleading for more foreign oil
President Biden has waged a war on fossil fuels, hampering domestic production even as he has turned to foreign dictators in Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for more oil.
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
Biden's 'dangerous' disregard of American energy making US 'wholly reliant' on China: Michael Shellenberger
Environmental Progress founder Michael Schellenberger warns Biden's growing reliance on foreign oil is dangerous for U.S. security on "America's Newsroom."
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says
WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
Progressives Who Back Green New Deal Outraged Over OPEC Oil Production Cuts
"We must hold OPEC and its allies accountable for colluding to hike energy prices on working families," Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts said.
USTR Tai says Biden administration not swapping trade deals for industrial policy
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday said the Biden administration has not "sworn off" efforts to liberalize trade and open markets, but such policies can no longer weaken supply chains and harm U.S. workers and the environment.
Biden signs order to implement EU-U.S. data privacy framework
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to implement a European Union-United States data transfer framework announced in March that adopts new American intelligence gathering privacy safeguards.
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
‘Reckless’ coal firms plan climate-busting expansion, study finds
Coal is the most polluting of all fossil fuels and investors must stop funding it, say campaigners
Biden signs executive order with new framework to protect data transfers between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
Biden signs order to regulate surveillance of EU citizens' data
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect private data transferred between the United States and the European Union that is meant to allow Big Tech companies such as Meta and Google to continue providing data services to European customers.
What did Opec+ just do – and what does it mean for you?
What did Opec+ just do?The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – the cartel known as Opec+ – announced on Wednesday that it would slash oil production by two million barrels per day, beginning in November.The supply reduction – the biggest since 2020 – from the alliance of 24 countries, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, came as a shock to many energy market watchers and governments including the United States.Opec+ sought to position the move as an effort to prevent a further slide in global oil prices which have fallen around 20 per cent since summer highs of $100...
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to choose sides, and we did not want to be placed in a position where we have to choose sides,” Jeremiah Manele told reporters in Wellington. His remarks represented the first time Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner.
‘The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably’: The World Trade Organization says that global trade will decrease sharply next year as countries face a ‘multi-pronged crisis’
A view of destroyed armored vehicles and tanks belonging to Russian forces after Russian forces withdrawn from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region (Donetsk Oblast), Ukraine on October 05, 2022. It’s been quite a year for the global economy. Russia invaded Ukraine, disrupting global energy markets and...
Energy & Environment — Biden officials weigh smaller offshore oil lease sales
The Biden administration is moving ahead with both offshore and onshore oil and gas leasing but is also considering smaller lease sales than what the Trump administration endorsed. Meanwhile, California is offering to make cuts to its use of Lake Mead, and OPEC’s recent moves are expected to drive up gasoline prices.
