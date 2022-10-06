Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
No. 14 Independence tops Providence football 28-13
Mint Hill, N.C. — The Big I is winning big this season. No. 14 Independence picked up a homecoming win in the Southwestern Conference with a 28-13 over visiting Providence. The Patriots (6-1, 2-1) led 14-6 at halftime thanks to two rushing touchdowns — the first a 3-yard quarterback draw by Justin Little and the second a 62-yard run by Sincere McIntyre. Bookending those two scores were two Providence (2-5, 0-3) field goals by Will Brodie — the first was the only score in a 3-0 first quarter, and the second was made with just 27.7 seconds left until halftime.
myburbank.com
Burbank Football Blanked 54-0 By Visiting Arcadia
With a full moon shining brightly, the Burbank High football team saw few things go well when it faced Arcadia in a Pacific League match on Friday night at Memorial Field. The Apaches scored through the air and on the ground, and for good measure added a fumble recovery and an interception for touchdowns.
montanasports.com
Waiver denied, Montana men's basketball game vs. Providence Argos canceled
MISSOULA — A men's basketball game between Montana and the University of Providence scheduled for Nov. 14 at Dahlberg Arena has been canceled, UM announced Friday. According to a press release, the Big Sky Conference denied Montana's waiver too add a second non-Division I opponent for the 2022-23 season. Providence is an NAIA Frontier Conference program located in Great Falls.
myburbank.com
Burroughs High Football Can’t Figure Out Pasadena
Knowing it would likely be facing its toughest opponent in the regular season, the Burroughs High football team handled itself well in the first quarter. Then things quickly spiraled out of control for the Bears the remainder of the way. The second quarter proved to be the downfall for Burroughs,...
Mic’d Up: Cumberland head coach Josh Lima
Go inside the huddle as the Cumberland Clippers take on the Saint Raphael Saints.
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
30th annual Columbus Day Festival kicks off on Federal Hill
Along with expanded seating at restaurants, there will be cooking demonstrations from various Providence chefs, as well as rides, games and live entertainment.
rinewstoday.com
Bishop Hendricken names Justice Francis X. Flaherty ’64 to chair Board of Advisors
PHOTO (L-R): David Corsetti, Fr. Stephan Silipigni, John T. Carroll ’80, Fr. Robert L. Marciano, KHS ’75, Justice Francis X. Flaherty ’64, Mark DeCiccio ’03, Darlene Coruolo, Christopher Lefoley ’76. Not pictured: Timothy Anderson, Tammy Anderson, June Youngs. Fr. Robert L. Marciano, KHS ’75, President,...
WPRI
Autumnfest returning to Woonsocket for Columbus Day Weekend
The family fun is about to kick off in Woonsocket this weekend, as Autumnfest returns!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
DCYF: Providence 5-year-old’s near death caused by maltreatment
The incident occurred on Sept. 14, according to DCYF, though no additional details regarding what happened were released.
rinewstoday.com
Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island
Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
Police nab Fall River robbery suspect in Boston
Police have arrested a Providence man believed to have robbed a bank in Fall River late last month.
Man killed in Tiverton industrial incident
An investigation is underway after a Providence man was killed while working in Tiverton Friday morning.
Turnto10.com
Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
Fire breaks out at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
Valley Breeze
Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’
CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
GoLocalProv
195 Commission Blasted for Raiding Downtown Businesses, Paolino Calls on Members to Resign
One of downtown Providence’s largest real estate developers is blasting the 195 Commission for its decision to award two prime parcels of land that will be used for developing a new headquarters for BankRI and to build additional housing. The new headquarters will receive a major tax subsidy from taxpayers.
GoLocalProv
Legal Battle - Gambler in Jail Claims Bally’s Twin River Denied Him Ability to Win $150,000
On one side of a Rhode Island legal battle is John Oliveira — a man who won more than $30,000 in bets at Twin River and claimed that Bally’s Twin River denied him the ability to place additional bets because he was in jail. He said if they...
