Providence, RI

WRAL News

No. 14 Independence tops Providence football 28-13

Mint Hill, N.C. — The Big I is winning big this season. No. 14 Independence picked up a homecoming win in the Southwestern Conference with a 28-13 over visiting Providence. The Patriots (6-1, 2-1) led 14-6 at halftime thanks to two rushing touchdowns — the first a 3-yard quarterback draw by Justin Little and the second a 62-yard run by Sincere McIntyre. Bookending those two scores were two Providence (2-5, 0-3) field goals by Will Brodie — the first was the only score in a 3-0 first quarter, and the second was made with just 27.7 seconds left until halftime.
PROVIDENCE, RI
myburbank.com

Burbank Football Blanked 54-0 By Visiting Arcadia

With a full moon shining brightly, the Burbank High football team saw few things go well when it faced Arcadia in a Pacific League match on Friday night at Memorial Field. The Apaches scored through the air and on the ground, and for good measure added a fumble recovery and an interception for touchdowns.
BURBANK, CA
montanasports.com

Waiver denied, Montana men's basketball game vs. Providence Argos canceled

MISSOULA — A men's basketball game between Montana and the University of Providence scheduled for Nov. 14 at Dahlberg Arena has been canceled, UM announced Friday. According to a press release, the Big Sky Conference denied Montana's waiver too add a second non-Division I opponent for the 2022-23 season. Providence is an NAIA Frontier Conference program located in Great Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
myburbank.com

Burroughs High Football Can’t Figure Out Pasadena

Knowing it would likely be facing its toughest opponent in the regular season, the Burroughs High football team handled itself well in the first quarter. Then things quickly spiraled out of control for the Bears the remainder of the way. The second quarter proved to be the downfall for Burroughs,...
BURBANK, CA
Providence, RI
Sports
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
WPRI

Autumnfest returning to Woonsocket for Columbus Day Weekend

The family fun is about to kick off in Woonsocket this weekend, as Autumnfest returns!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island

Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fire breaks out at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
CUMBERLAND, RI

