Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
WCVB
Monday, October 10: Focus on Fall River
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories that rely on the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. And she couldn’t leave town without checking out those pork pies! At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman starts kindness rock garden to spread positivity
(WJAR) — A New Bedford woman is hoping to spread a little kindness right in her own front yard. Social worker Erika Silva started a kindness rock garden on Cornell Street in New Bedford this past summer. She says the garden was inspired by her own mental health struggles.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford issues call to artists for Cove Walk artwork
“The City of New Bedford’s Department of City Planning, in collaboration with New Bedford Creative, announces a Call for Artists. The call is seeking artist proposals for temporary public artwork to be located at the entrance to the New Bedford Cove Walk (1087 Cove Road) in 2023. A $10,000...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford fire displaces 10 tenants
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Ten people are displaced after an overnight fire in New Bedford forced them from their homes. The fire woke up residents at the Eighth Street building at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. "It was a lot of noise,” said Richard Dimello. “You know, people...
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
ABC6.com
Meet New Bedford’s newest compassion dog, Rosie
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Police Department has a new four-legged member: Rosie, the compassion dog!. Police said Rosie will be paired up with veteran school resource officer, Jeremy Demello, who’s assigned to Roosevelt Middle School. “Rosie’s role will be interacting with members of the...
New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation
I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
New Bedford house fire displaces 10 people
NEWS BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A house fire in New Bedford displaced 10 residence early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the New Bedford Fire Department received an automatic fire alarm activation coming from 110 Eighth Street. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the third floor of a three story home. Everyone inside […]
Fire Damages Three-Story Apartment House In New Bedford
A fire early Saturday morning caused extensive damage to a three-story building at 110 Eighth Sreet in New Bedford. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 am after flames were spotted coming from a third floor window. According to the Fire Department Union's Facebook page, the building contained...
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear
A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Here’s Why SouthCoast Freight Trains Have Become Faster
A caring warning from New Bedford Public Schools this week, as they used their social media platforms to get the word out about the dangers of walking on railroad tracks here on the SouthCoast. Dangerous Speeds. The upgrades that have been happening in and around New Bedford as preparation for...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
MassDOT presents bridge replacement options
Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and engineering consultants, held a public meeting on Monday, 10/3/22, at Fairhaven High School to present options for replacing the Fairhaven-New Bedford swing bridge, and to receive public comment on the project. About 65 people attended in person, including all five Fairhaven...
