Police respond to reported fatal shooting at States Motel
Portland Police are responding to a reported shooting near NE 82nd/Russell at the States Motel across from McDaniel High School on Tuesday night.
KATU.com
Two people found dead in car with damage from shooting in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a car southeast of Portland early Wednesday morning after it appeared the vehicle had been shot at, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called out at about 2 a.m. on reports of a car that had...
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
kptv.com
Man dies after shooting in NE Portland; person detained at scene
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Madison South neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue, near McDaniel High School. Officers arrived and found a man who was injured by gunfire. Medical personnel began to treat the victim but he died at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.
kptv.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were found dead inside a vehicle in Clackamas County early Wednesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a car that had hit a fire hydrant in the 16000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside. Their names have not yet been released.
2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
KXL
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Police: 2 impaired drivers hurt in wrong-way crash on I-405
Authorities on Tuesday said that two drivers that appeared to be impaired were hospitalized after colliding in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 405 in Portland.
Late-night shooting reported near PSU; no arrests made
A shooting was reported fewer than three blocks away from the Portland State University campus in Southwest Portland on Sunday night.
Man arrested after allegedly leading deputies on destructive chase in stolen truck
Hawthorne’s bail was set at $50,000 when he was arraigned in Yamhill County Circuit Court on Oct. 10.
Milwaukie police respond after child on bike crashes into car
Early Monday morning around 9 a.m. the Milwaukie Police Department investigated a crash near Southeast 35th Avenue involving a vehicle colliding with a bicycle.
superhits1027.com
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City late last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police arrest man after fatal jet ski crash
VANCOUVER – A 39-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a fatal jet ski crash on the Columbia River. On Sunday (Oct. 9) at about 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, with assistance from the Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the west waterfront area for the report of a boating collision.
Portland police called to two bodies on Sunday
Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...
KGW
