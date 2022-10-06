Read full article on original website
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
Odds to win the 2022 World Series: Playoff odds for all 12 teams
After 162 regular-season games per team, the MLB postseason has arrived. It’s time for October baseball, for heroes to be born and for dreams to become reality. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved the league’s best regular-season record, (111-51), and were joined by the defending champion Atlanta Braves (101-61), New York Mets (101-61) and Houston Astros (106-56) as 100-win teams.
Giants bring back former anchor of their defense
Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract
NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole at practice | THE CARTON SHOW
What will the consequences be for Draymond Green, who has allegedly punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice? Green has often been a controversial figure for the Golden State Warriors, and Craig explores whether he's more of a distraction than a help to the team. Watch as he reacts to news of this altercation, and decides with Mark Schlereth what route the Warriors' front office should take.
Draymond Green could face internal discipline for allegedly striking Jordan Poole | THE HERD
According to The Athletic, Draymond Green allegedly punched teammate Jordan Poole after a heated altercation during the Golden State Warriors' practice. Green could reportedly face internal discipline as punishment. While conflicts are not new in basketball, is this a bad sign for the reigning champs? Colin Cowherd defends Green and explains why he should not be concerned.
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
MLB Playoffs: Padres vs. Mets recap - Jacob deGrom and crew force a game 3 | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry breakdown the New York Mets and San Diego Padres series. Padres got to Max Scherzer in game 1, but Jacob deGrom and the Mets were able to take game 2 to force the pivotal game 3. Who do you have winning the series?
New York Giants Week 5 Inactive Report: Leonard Williams to Miss Third Straight Game
The Giants had hoped defensive lineman Leonard Williams would be good to go this week, but they'll have to wait.
Juan Yepez hits a pinch-hit, two-run home run to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead over the Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals took a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies after Juan Yepez hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run. It was the first go-ahead, pinch-hit home run in team history.
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
Seven Astros Farmhands Join Club for Workouts Ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros have added seven players from their Triple-A affiliate ahead of the postseason roster crunch.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: New York Rangers to Make Salary Cap Moves
The New York Rangers were a surprise to make the playoffs this past season. Embarking on a rebuild in the 2019-20 season, the Rangers had a quick turnaround and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final. With hopes to contend once again this season, the flat salary cap will be an obstacle for general manager Chris Drury. The Rangers will have to get creative to keep hopes of a deep playoff run alive.
Detroit Tigers continue to restructure front office
Scott Harris, the Detroit Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, is continuing to restructure the team’s front office, the Detroit
New York Giants Mailbag: O-line and Trade "What-ifs"
Let's open up this week's New York Giants mailbag!
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 7
Teams are cutting their rosters down to size in preparation for the 2022-23 season, which means we have players getting cut and placed on waivers. Most waived players thus far have cleared with a select few getting scooped up by competitors. Everyone from yesterday's group cleared, but I have a feeling that might not be the case tomorrow.
