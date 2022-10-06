Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former UNC Basketball standout set to make broadcasting debut
Brooks recently finished his collegiate career after five seasons split between North Carolina and Mississippi State.
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
Live Action Takeaways: Focused Tar Heels Ready for the Journey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- There was a new name to the event, but "Live Action with Carolina Basketball" had a familiar setup and a lot of familiar faces Friday at the Smith Center. The public celebration of the start of Year Two for North Carolina under Hubert Davis had the...
Five star recruiting target unofficially visits UNC
The UNC basketball program hit the floor for a scrimmage on Friday night, hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event is the unofficial tipoff to the 2022-23 season. It gave fans their first look at the new roster as UNC looks to return to the Final Four and complete the job. But it also gave UNC the chance to impress recruits who were in attendance as well. And among them was five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The in-state recruit was one of three players in attendance joining target Elliott Cadeau and commit Drake Powell for the event as UNC is hoping to land a strong 2024 class: Elliot Cadeau, Jarin Stevenson, and Drake Powell will be in attendance tonight at Live Action With Carolina Basketball. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) October 7, 2022 The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward has a total of 6 offers in his recruitment with UNC, Georgetown, NC State, Missouri, Virginia, and Wake Forest. Florida State has also shown interest but has yet to offer. Stevenson is ranked No. 10 nationally, the No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud dominates with 6-TD outing
At times throughout this college football season, the Heisman Trophy race hasn't felt like much of a race at all. Sometimes, it's felt more like a long, slow C.J. Stroud coronation party. Week 6 felt like one of those times. Stroud, who has been dominant all season, was at his...
FOX Sports
Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole at practice | THE CARTON SHOW
What will the consequences be for Draymond Green, who has allegedly punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice? Green has often been a controversial figure for the Golden State Warriors, and Craig explores whether he's more of a distraction than a help to the team. Watch as he reacts to news of this altercation, and decides with Mark Schlereth what route the Warriors' front office should take.
4-stars Dontae Russo-Nance, Bronson Schmidt-Uili set first official visits
Dontae Russo-Nance (No. 25) and Bronson Schmidt-Uili (No. 48) both debuted as four-stars in the latest 2024 On3 150. While the New Zealand pair has only been in the United States for less than a month, college programs have already taken notice. The Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy...
FOX Sports
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
Ilya Lyubushkin hasn't had trouble adapting to new team, new city
If you’re going to get to the NHL, many kids leave their homes to play junior or go to college. In Russia, Lyubushkin said it was different growing up, “I stayed in one place, but we had tournaments twice each year, so we’d travel a little bit.
