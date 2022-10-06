The UNC basketball program hit the floor for a scrimmage on Friday night, hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event is the unofficial tipoff to the 2022-23 season. It gave fans their first look at the new roster as UNC looks to return to the Final Four and complete the job. But it also gave UNC the chance to impress recruits who were in attendance as well. And among them was five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The in-state recruit was one of three players in attendance joining target Elliott Cadeau and commit Drake Powell for the event as UNC is hoping to land a strong 2024 class: Elliot Cadeau, Jarin Stevenson, and Drake Powell will be in attendance tonight at Live Action With Carolina Basketball. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) October 7, 2022 The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward has a total of 6 offers in his recruitment with UNC, Georgetown, NC State, Missouri, Virginia, and Wake Forest. Florida State has also shown interest but has yet to offer. Stevenson is ranked No. 10 nationally, the No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO