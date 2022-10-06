ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NHL

Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with

Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Five star recruiting target unofficially visits UNC

The UNC basketball program hit the floor for a scrimmage on Friday night, hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event is the unofficial tipoff to the 2022-23 season. It gave fans their first look at the new roster as UNC looks to return to the Final Four and complete the job. But it also gave UNC the chance to impress recruits who were in attendance as well. And among them was five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The in-state recruit was one of three players in attendance joining target Elliott Cadeau and commit Drake Powell for the event as UNC is hoping to land a strong 2024 class: Elliot Cadeau, Jarin Stevenson, and Drake Powell will be in attendance tonight at Live Action With Carolina Basketball. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) October 7, 2022 The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward has a total of 6 offers in his recruitment with UNC, Georgetown, NC State, Missouri, Virginia, and Wake Forest. Florida State has also shown interest but has yet to offer. Stevenson is ranked No. 10 nationally, the No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.
Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud dominates with 6-TD outing

At times throughout this college football season, the Heisman Trophy race hasn't felt like much of a race at all. Sometimes, it's felt more like a long, slow C.J. Stroud coronation party. Week 6 felt like one of those times. Stroud, who has been dominant all season, was at his...
COLUMBUS, OH
Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole at practice | THE CARTON SHOW

What will the consequences be for Draymond Green, who has allegedly punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice? Green has often been a controversial figure for the Golden State Warriors, and Craig explores whether he's more of a distraction than a help to the team. Watch as he reacts to news of this altercation, and decides with Mark Schlereth what route the Warriors' front office should take.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
SEATTLE, WA

