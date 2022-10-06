Read full article on original website
Jim Montgomery explains Bruins' surprising cut of Marc McLaughlin
The Boston Bruins made nine more cuts on Thursday, including their most surprising yet: Sending 23-year-old Billerica native Marc McLaughlin to Providence.
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Time and price changes for Boston Red Sox 2023 season
Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season.
‘A little bit pissed’ Jakub Lauko makes his case for sticking with Bruins
Many were surprised to see 22-year-old Jakub Lauko survive the last round of Bruins cuts. He made note of the skepticism, used it as motivation, and finished the preseason strong on Saturday as he aims to stick in Boston.
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
WCVB
Red Sox considering earlier start times for night games at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy confirmed that the team is considering starting Fenway Park night games at an earlier time. During Thursday's end-of-season news conference, Kennedy was asked whether team executives have discussed setting start times at around 6:45 p.m. instead of the typical first pitch time of 7:10 p.m. for most night games.
markerzone.com
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Primed To Make Splash Trade With Improved Depth
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom claimed to be "more likely" to make trades this winter due to the improved farm system.
Tyler Bertuzzi kickstarts Detroit Red Wings rally in 4-2 exhibition win over Maple Leafs
Digging out of a hole against a lineup heavy on AHLers isn't an ideal way to impress the home crowd, but the Detroit Red Wings put in the work with help from a pair of young players angling for jobs. Their Friday matchup at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto...
Yardbarker
Nick Abruzzese, Erik Kallgren Among 10 Maple Leafs Cuts as Roster Deadline Looms
Forwards Nick Abruzzese, Alex Steeves and goaltender Erik Kallgren are among Leafs prospects with NHL experience that were assigned to the Toronto Marlies on Saturday. Forward Joey Anderson and defenseman Mac Hollowell were placed on waivers and will be assigned to the Marlies should both go unclaimed by 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22
In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
Springfield Thunderbirds play preseason exhibition, fall to Providence Bruins
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds returned to the ice for preseason action, falling 4-2 to the Providence Bruins on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center in exhibition play. The T-Birds got off to a 1-0 lead at the 6:23 mark of the first. Nathan Todd dug a puck out of...
Nashville Predators score updates vs. San Jose Sharks: Live NHL game in Prague
The Nashville Predators won Game 1 of 82 in the NHL regular season on Friday, a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czech Republic. The opponent and site won't change, even though the goaltenders might for Saturday's second game of a back-to-back against the Sharks (1 p.m. CT, Bally Sports South).
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
Celtics Mailbag: Mfiondu Kabengele emerging, Sam Hauser impact, Payton Pritchard trade?
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Which Celtic do you predict will be the biggest pleasant surprise during the exhibition season? — Paul F. We are halfway through the exhibition season...
NBC Sports
Five huge obstacles to Bruins winning Stanley Cup in 2023
The Boston Bruins are an interesting team entering the 2022-23 season. Many casual observers don't view the B's as a real Stanley Cup contender. The Bruins have advanced past the second round of the playoffs just once since 2013. Boston was eliminated in Game 7 of the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes last season because it couldn't win a single road game in the series. The roster also is fairly old and a bit top heavy.
NHL Central Division capsules: Avs set for title defense
Close but no cigar was a common theme for Central Division teams until the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Every playoff team's 2022 World Series odds, bets ranked worst to first
We are approaching the home stretch for your instruction, so now it’s time to start thinking about your final exam. Some call it the World Series, but here it’s the culmination of everything you have learned to finish with an A+ bankroll. I wanted to take a look...
