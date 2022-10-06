ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS

Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
Red Sox considering earlier start times for night games at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy confirmed that the team is considering starting Fenway Park night games at an earlier time. During Thursday's end-of-season news conference, Kennedy was asked whether team executives have discussed setting start times at around 6:45 p.m. instead of the typical first pitch time of 7:10 p.m. for most night games.
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV

During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
Nick Abruzzese, Erik Kallgren Among 10 Maple Leafs Cuts as Roster Deadline Looms

Forwards Nick Abruzzese, Alex Steeves and goaltender Erik Kallgren are among Leafs prospects with NHL experience that were assigned to the Toronto Marlies on Saturday. Forward Joey Anderson and defenseman Mac Hollowell were placed on waivers and will be assigned to the Marlies should both go unclaimed by 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals

The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22

In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
Five huge obstacles to Bruins winning Stanley Cup in 2023

The Boston Bruins are an interesting team entering the 2022-23 season. Many casual observers don't view the B's as a real Stanley Cup contender. The Bruins have advanced past the second round of the playoffs just once since 2013. Boston was eliminated in Game 7 of the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes last season because it couldn't win a single road game in the series. The roster also is fairly old and a bit top heavy.
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8

BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
