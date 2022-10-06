Read full article on original website
Related
WBS Penguins shut out Lehigh Valley 2-0 in preseason tilt
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 2-0 win in their second preseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 2-0 in exhibition play, but a rookie goalie for Lehigh Valley made sure the...
Penguins Put Friedman on Waivers; Zohorna is There, Too
The logjam on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ defense is beginning to break. They placed defenseman Mark Friedman on waivers this afternoon. If he is not claimed by 2 p.m. tomorrow, he can be assigned to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre, although the Penguins would not be obliged to send him there.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins on Waivers, Hockey Canada Baffles Experts
And then there were eight. Or, more specifically, just one extra defenseman and one decision remain after the Pittsburgh Penguins put Mark Friedman on waivers. Hockey Canada’s handling of its scandals, or lack thereof, has PR experts baffled and disappointed. The Buffalo Sabres finally have a captain, Prague gave Jaromir Jagr a standing ovation, and the Edmonton Oilers could be in the NHL trade market today.
Q&A: General manager Bill Armstrong talks upcoming season for Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has been at the forefront of the team's rebuild and is now in his third season. Since taking over, the Coyotes have reshaped its identity into becoming a resilient group throughout all the challenges of the season. The Republic talked with Armstrong ahead of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Steelers Fans Are Very Worried For Quarterback Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin waited way too long to make a quarterback change in Pittsburgh. The Steelers finally replaced Mitchell Trubisky with Kenny Pickett last Sunday. However, the rookie won't make his first official start until this weekend. Pickett, the former Pitt star, will make his first ...
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Season Preview
With the 2022-23 NHL season just around the corner, The Hockey Writers has you covered with all the preview content you could ever want. We’re talking positional power rankings, predictions, and team previews. Click the links on this page to read THW’s preview content, and stay tuned to the site throughout the season for wall-to-wall coverage.
bucsdugout.com
Which young Bucs are ready for Pittsburgh Pirates promotion?
The MLB regular season has officially come to a close, and for Pirates’ fans that means no more having to trudge through anymore games of lackluster hitting production, poor pitching rotations, and smart phones flying out of baserunners pockets. With that being the Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the deepest list of minor league prospects in all of baseball. Several of Pittsburgh’s prospects are already making compelling cases for promotion to the majors in 2023.
Projecting Penguins Final Roster, Lines & Who Hits Waivers
The NHL salary cap will be a blessing in disguise for at least one Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman. The team cannot afford eight defenders, and though one of their nine is still eligible to be sent to the AHL, it does not appear the Penguins will go that route. After a...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
Yardbarker
Penguins Reduce Roster to 24 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced two roster moves and reduced their roster to 24 players. The Penguins re-assigning forward Samuel Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The current roster of 24 players can be found here. Samuel Poulin was the first round pick of the Pittsburgh...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Decisions Loom, Which Team Can Stink the Most?
The Pittsburgh Penguins management has one very difficult choice though it seemingly is already made. The more pertinent question might be how costly that decision will be. As the NHL season nears its start, there are a few teams racing to the bottom, and they could be epically bad. The Vancouver Canucks spurred the NHL trade market and gained cap space by shipping Jason Dickinson out of town.
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena here. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
FOX Sports
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
Comments / 0