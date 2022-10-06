Tiger Stadium is set to host its most highly anticipated matchup of the year on Saturday. It’s never a dull affair when LSU and Tennessee get together, as previous contests between the two programs have shown us. They’re in very different places right now though, despite having similar records to start the season. The Tigers are in the first year of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the Volunteers are trying to build a program capable of contending for the SEC East.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO