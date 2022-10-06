Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee
The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
Twitter reaction: No. 8 Vols start fast, cruise to win at No. 25 LSU
Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) remained unbeaten in impressive fashion, pulling away to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter and never allowed the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) within striking distance the rest of the way. The Vols piled up more than 500 yards of offense and recorded five sacks on defense in a convincing win, setting up a highly anticipated showdown with top-ranked Alabama next week at Neyland Stadium.
atozsports.com
Key player out for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that the Tennessee Vols will be without star wide receiver Cedric Tillman when they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. will be without star receiver Cedric Tillman against LSU on Saturday, as sources told ESPN he did not travel to Baton Rouge for the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR, says he 'didn't even feel like' Vols were on the road
Tennessee thoroughly dominated LSU Saturday, 40-13. The Vols scored an early touchdown and never looked back on their road to 5-0. Tiger fans started leaving Tiger Stadium in the third quarter. “It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol” chants broke out near the end of the fourth quarter and Rocky Top was played more times than you could count.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
echo-pilot.com
Tennessee football's first game at LSU 96 years ago launched Robert Neyland legend, killed a governor
It was perhaps a bad omen for LSU football when the governor’s seat was empty at kickoff against. , especially since he lay on his death bed three miles away. In 1926, there was no bigger Tigers fan in Louisiana than Gov. Henry Fuqua. And there’s no way he...
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee's statement win over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Patrick Brown react live from Baton Rouge to No. 8 Tennessee's 40-13 statement win over No. 25 LSU down on the bayou Saturday afternoon. The two discuss how impressive of a win it was for the Vols, Hendon Hooker's performance, and much more.
wvlt.tv
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, Nick Barnes and the Chattanooga-based company Bumgarner Crane and Construction helped install the jumbotrons and other fixtures in Louisiana State Univesity’s Tiger Stadium. While Barnes was there, he decided to leave a couple of hidden inscriptions in honor of his favorite team, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU starting lineman shares photo from hospital bed hours before Tigers' game against Tennessee
No. 25 LSU will reportedly be missing a key lineman in Saturday’s game against No. 8 Tennessee. TigerDroppings reported Friday evening, per sources, that LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell will not play against Tennessee. After TigerDroppings published its initial story, Campbell posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed, captioned, “Appreciate all the prayers, I’ll be back.” Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com describes Campbell’s status for Saturday as “unclear.”
LSU vs. Tennessee: Start time, live stream, TV info and more
Tiger Stadium is set to host its most highly anticipated matchup of the year on Saturday. It’s never a dull affair when LSU and Tennessee get together, as previous contests between the two programs have shown us. They’re in very different places right now though, despite having similar records to start the season. The Tigers are in the first year of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the Volunteers are trying to build a program capable of contending for the SEC East.
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game vs Tennessee
LSU football is preparing for its biggest game of the season right now. The No. 25 Tigers are getting ready to host No. 8 Tennessee in one of the most highly anticipated matchups on the schedule. A Top 25 clash between two of the Southeastern Conference’s rotational opponents is a special thing. If this game is anything like when Georgia came to town a couple of seasons ago, the Tiger Stadium crowd is going to be up for the challenge.
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: BasketVols preview Tennessee's 2022-23 season
Tennessee basketball hosted its annual media day with the local media earlier this week. As the season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6 is just over a month away, GoVols247's Ben McKee was able to sit down with multiple Vols on Tuesday afternoon. Below, you can hear sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler, freshman forward Julian Phillips, senior forwards Uros Plavsic and Olivier Nkamhoua, and Indiana State transfer guard Tyreke Key discuss their offseason and the upcoming season on Rocky Top. Ben was also able to sit down with assistants Rod Clark and Justin Gainey.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Knoxville on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that a single vehicle was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
wvlt.tv
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0