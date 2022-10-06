ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
Philippines, US Marines kick off large-scale drills

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Filipino and U.S. Marines kicked off large-scale joint drills Monday in and around Philippine islands facing the South China Sea and in Japan, with Japanese and South Korean military personnel participating as observers for the first time, officials said.
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together

China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens

India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region.William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds.They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.Lord mayor Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP for the constituency John Finucane were among those who welcomed the royal couple on arrival.Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity’s executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.PIPS was founded in 2003 following the loss of 14...
Hong Kong convicts teenagers under national security law for first time

Five teenagers in Hong Kong were sentenced to three years in detention at a correctional facility under the draconian national security law for allegedly advocating to overthrow the government.It is the first time Hong Kong has convicted minors under the sweeping security law, which was implemented in 2020 after widespread pro-democracy protests.On Saturday, judge Kwok Wai-kin said the defendants had advocated a “bloody revolution” to overthrow the Chinese state at street booths and on social media, which could have turned peaceful demonstrators violent.“Even if only one person is incited by them, the social stability of Hong Kong and the...
On the brink of a dangerous new nuclear era

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bizarre, harrowing speech last week – part Dostoevsky character, part Trump rally rant, detached from reality – has ominous overtones. Ostensibly, Putin’s remarks were to declare the annexation by Russia of 15 percent of Ukraine (Donbas) though Moscow doesn’t fully control these areas, where Ukrainian forces on the march have taken back key towns. Never mind that other than North Korea and Syria, the world has rejected Putin’s fictions and the bogus referenda on which they were based.
Prince William ‘Not Able to Forgive’ Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince William has been unable to forgive his brother for “turning his back on his duty,” but sorting out the royal feud is a top priority for King Charles, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has told The Daily Beast.
CELEBRITIES
