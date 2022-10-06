Read full article on original website
First Look: Sushmita Sen As Fierce And Bold Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant
Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of popular transgender activist Gauri Sawant, in an upcoming biopic, titled Taali बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी, in association with Viacom18.
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
Prince Andrew: Scathing details about Duke of York from unheard interviews revealed by journalist
According to prominent correspondent Valentine Low’s new book – Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown – Prince Andrew had two ‘toe-curling’ interviews that explained who he really is as a person. Interview 1 – halfway across the globe. According to Low’s book, Prince...
Haiti's PM Henry calls for foreign help amid gang blockade
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday called on the international community to help the Caribbean nation, as a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal has created widespread shortages of goods including drinking water.
Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
Philippines, US Marines kick off large-scale drills
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Filipino and U.S. Marines kicked off large-scale joint drills Monday in and around Philippine islands facing the South China Sea and in Japan, with Japanese and South Korean military personnel participating as observers for the first time, officials said.
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together
China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
Pakistani PM says he should not have to beg for help after catastrophic floods
Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, has said Pakistan should not be forced to go out with a “begging bowl” to rich polluting nations after the floods that have devastated the country and said he would be seeking “climate justice” from the international community. Speaking from his...
William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region.William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds.They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.Lord mayor Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP for the constituency John Finucane were among those who welcomed the royal couple on arrival.Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity’s executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.PIPS was founded in 2003 following the loss of 14...
Hong Kong convicts teenagers under national security law for first time
Five teenagers in Hong Kong were sentenced to three years in detention at a correctional facility under the draconian national security law for allegedly advocating to overthrow the government.It is the first time Hong Kong has convicted minors under the sweeping security law, which was implemented in 2020 after widespread pro-democracy protests.On Saturday, judge Kwok Wai-kin said the defendants had advocated a “bloody revolution” to overthrow the Chinese state at street booths and on social media, which could have turned peaceful demonstrators violent.“Even if only one person is incited by them, the social stability of Hong Kong and the...
On the brink of a dangerous new nuclear era
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bizarre, harrowing speech last week – part Dostoevsky character, part Trump rally rant, detached from reality – has ominous overtones. Ostensibly, Putin’s remarks were to declare the annexation by Russia of 15 percent of Ukraine (Donbas) though Moscow doesn’t fully control these areas, where Ukrainian forces on the march have taken back key towns. Never mind that other than North Korea and Syria, the world has rejected Putin’s fictions and the bogus referenda on which they were based.
Iran regime committing an act of political suicide, says exiled academic
Professor Fatemeh Shams tells Christiane Amanpour she believes the protests in Iran could be a turning point for the country.
‘A systemic failure': Indians struggle to return home with US Embassy backlog
When Pallavi Rao found out her father had a medical emergency and was in the intensive care unit, her first thought was to go to him immediately — but she couldn’t. Her father is in India, and she lives in America on a visa, which needs a renewal. If she left for India, she would not be allowed back in the U.S.
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Prince Harry's Controversial Memoir Is A 'Time Bomb' That Makes Royal Family 'Hugely Nervous': Risks Of Leaks Possible
The talks surrounding Prince Harry's controversial memoir continue. As the royal family is reportedly "hugely nervous" about what it may contain, there are also threats that its earlier version may leak as Meghan Markle's husband is allegedly editing the book in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
Refugees arriving in UK on boats asked to find own accommodation
Vulnerable people reportedly released without checks, sparking fears some could fall prey to traffickers
Iranian women at home and abroad cut their hair to protest Mahsa Amini's death
From Tehran to Los Angeles, the act of cutting hair has become a form of resistance.
Prince William ‘Not Able to Forgive’ Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince William has been unable to forgive his brother for “turning his back on his duty,” but sorting out the royal feud is a top priority for King Charles, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has told The Daily Beast.
