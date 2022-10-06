ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

NEWSBTC

Feed3, Bitcoin, and Chiliz: Top 3 cryptos that can help you make gains even in a bear market

Cryptocurrencies are a quintessential part of investment portfolios today, unlike a few years ago when they struggled to be taken more seriously. With the lack of a regulatory framework and blockchain technology still being in its nascent stage, cryptocurrencies struggled to make their presence felt. Cut to the present and they are now one of the most sought-after digital assets all by clocking sustained and promising results. Moreover, what has helped their case is a fast-paced development of an ecosystem that has made them more accessible. For instance, not only are there cryptocurrency trading platforms to help investors, but they can play blockchain-based games and build decentralized apps on many of these platforms.
NEWSBTC

Investors' Top Investment Options for 2022— Flow, Quant, and Big Eyes Coin

Over the past few years, cryptocurrency prices have steadily risen due to the simplicity of use and security of blockchain technology. Currently, the market’s attention is on the daily introduction of a brand-new currency, along with other alluring aspects like trading and NFTs. These developments make it possible for...
NEWSBTC

Istanbul Blockchain Week Set to host web3 Heavyweights in Turkey this November

Istanbul Blockchain Week will include an NFT Day, W3E Championships, and the main event, IstanBlock, which will focus on DeFi, trading, DAOs, web3, Venture Capital and regulation. Istanbul Blockchain Week, the premier event of web3 and digital assets in the Eurasia region, will be inviting the world to Istanbul, one...
NEWSBTC

How These 5 New Crypto Bagged $50 Billion In Market Value In Less Than A Week

Crypto developers seem to be unfazed by the bearish market as they continue to introduce new altcoins or tokens into the space. It is because of this that digital currency price and information data platform CoinGecko is now tracking 13,201 cryptocurrencies. Despite the bloody month of September for most cryptos,...
NEWSBTC

Gaming Tokens With Potential For 100x Gains In 2022: MetaCryp and STEPN

Many new projects are being launched in the GameFi subsector of the cryptocurrency industry, which is expanding rapidly. Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXIE), and Sandbox (SAND) are just a few of the top projects in the gaming and metaverse sectors that have seen massive market success and provided early adopters with healthy returns on their initial investments.
NEWSBTC

Compared to Veteran Cryptos like Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Flasko (FLSK) will Show Stronger Performance

In 2022, several of the most widely used cryptocurrencies have seen dramatic declines in value. Researching bull and bear market trends is essential before putting money into any stock or cryptocurrency. Sometimes, presale tokens are regarded as better investments than large crypto equities since they are offered cheap initially and have the ability to soar.
NEWSBTC

This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?

The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
NEWSBTC

Here's Your Chance To Get Stable APY With Oryen (ORY) Unlike Staking Other Cryptos Such As Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)

With the recent launch of the Oryen Network, users now have the opportunity to earn a stable APY with their cryptocurrency holdings. Unlike staking other cryptos such as Bitcoin and Fantom, which can be subject to volatility and fluctuating returns, Oryen offers a stable and predictable return on investment. This makes it an ideal option for those looking to earn a passive income from their crypto holdings.
NEWSBTC

Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?

The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
NEWSBTC

Can Crypto Go Green? Learn About IMPT Exciting Plans for the Planet

With the negative stigma surrounding the amount of energy cryptocurrency uses, it’s about time crypto projects step up and start to make a difference from inside the industry. One project that entirely focuses on helping crypto go green is IMPT – a blockchain-based carbon credit ecosystem. Putting Carbon...
NEWSBTC

Top Analyst Secret Tip – Big Eyes Coin, Binance Coin, And Hedera Will Skyrocket In 2023

Since the creation of Bitcoin and its subsequent growth, the cryptocurrency market has expanded tremendously. Many cryptocurrencies are currently in use, and new currencies are developed on a weekly basis. Despite the competitive industry, some projects have flourished, generating 10x profits for their clientele. Binance Coin (BNB) and Hedera (HBAR) are excellent examples of this. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), despite being new to the market, aspires to be the leading meme coin. Cryptocurrency experts are betting on the success of this groundbreaking meme coin and here is why:
NEWSBTC

Presale Flasko (FLSK) is going to Dominate Theta Network (THETA) and Zcash (ZEC) in 2023

As more and more individuals get interested in cryptocurrencies, the market continues to develop, evolve, and adapt. Nevertheless, finding the most lucrative coins among the more than 17,000 cryptos accessible on the major exchange platforms may be tough for many. In this very competitive market, crypto platforms are vying for dominance. This being the case, let’s take a look at three currencies Flasko, Theta Network (THETA) and Zcash (ZEC) as investment opportunities in 2023.
NEWSBTC

Binance Hacker Put Millions Of New BNB In Circulation, What Does This Mean For Price?

In the early hours of Friday, news broke that a hacker had been able to successfully exploit the BNB Chain. However, unlike decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks that have become prominent in the crypto market, the hacker did not steal user funds. They had actually brought new BNB coins into circulation, in what would be one of the largest hacks recorded in crypto so far.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
NEWSBTC

Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?

XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
