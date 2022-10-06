OC Waste & Recycling Receives US Composting Council Seal of Assurance at Frank R. Bowerman and Prima Deshecha Landfills

Read full article on original website
Related
signalscv.com
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach and Laguna Woods residents to decide on cannabis tax initiatives
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A couple of County cities weigh whether to adopt an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses if - or when - they come into their towns. Laguna Woods will ask voters in November to set the framework for taxing cannabis businesses if the city allows it in the future.
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: New surveillance cameras, Lewis bows out of debate
The City of Redondo Beach will add 16 surveillance cameras, not to exceed $125,733 in total cost over the next three years, the City Council agreed at its Tuesday meeting. The cameras are to improve safety and situational awareness for city employees and visitors alike at city facilities, according to Police Chief Joe Hoffman.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Silence Residents, City Commissioners, and Irvine’s History of Detailed Planning
In matters of public policy, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and her City Council majority — Anthony Kuo, Tammy Kim and Mike Carroll — have a pattern of ignoring or shutting out public input, staff recommendations, and established procedures. During the September 27th Council meeting, that pattern was on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election
After a second effort to bring his removal to voters fell short, Gascón's opponents will take the L.A. County Registrar to court The post EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
County Supervisor has ‘selective outrage’ over Metro related fatalities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is asking for a “full accounting” from Metro about an August bus crash in Rancho Palos Verdes that took the life of 24-year-old Dylan Lupia, grandson of the late actor Michael Landon. “Dylan’s mother, Shawna Landon, says that the Metro bus operator...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments
Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
newsantaana.com
How seniors and the disabled may postpone their O.C. property tax payment
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities identify missing diver found near Santa Catalina Island
A diver who was found dead after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Justin Hoang, 42, as the deceased diver. “The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m....
thelosangelesbeat.com
One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach
Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
oc-breeze.com
OCTA, state transportation officials, declare emergency to stabilize railroad tracks in south Orange County
The Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors at a special meeting today unanimously declared an emergency need for railroad track stabilization in southern San Clemente. The Board vote clears the way for CEO Darrell E. Johnson and OCTA staff to take the quick and necessary actions needed to secure...
LA County Sheriff Villanueva says decline in his agency's budget is 'very alarming'
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has long been arguing that his department is understaffed, but a federal report shows it has more sworn officers than the national average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent
Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
Comments / 0