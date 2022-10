Sela Moya says her brother Juan Lopez-Mendez was a true Denverite. He owned a mortgage brokerage business on Broadway near downtown, an apartment in Glendale and loved the Broncos. "He loved Denver you know, like everything about it, and he knew it like the back of his hand," Moya said.She says he also loved to hang out at Denver's most popular bars and restaurants. That is why when he called his parents after a long day of work on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, and told them he had plans for the evening they weren't surprised or concerned. Especially when he told...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO