Chronicle
Scouting the opponent: Duke football will have its hands full against explosive North Carolina offense
Regardless of the sport, games between Duke and North Carolina are always marquee matchups. That being said, Saturday night's contest between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in Wallace Wade Stadium might be one of the best ones we have seen in a while. North Carolina is coming off of a tight 27-24 win against Miami, while Duke will be looking to turn its momentum around following an overtime loss to a Georgia Tech team that has been surprisingly hot following the firing of its head coach.
Chronicle
Takeaways: Duke men's basketball's Roach, Grandison join Scheyer at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE—Wednesday's ACC Tipoff brought together the conference's head coaches and top players to preview the season to come. Representing the Blue Devils were head coach Jon Scheyer, graduate transfer Jacob Grandison and returning starter at point guard—doubling as team captain—Jeremy Roach. Duke's season debut Nov. 7 against...
