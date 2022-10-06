Regardless of the sport, games between Duke and North Carolina are always marquee matchups. That being said, Saturday night's contest between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in Wallace Wade Stadium might be one of the best ones we have seen in a while. North Carolina is coming off of a tight 27-24 win against Miami, while Duke will be looking to turn its momentum around following an overtime loss to a Georgia Tech team that has been surprisingly hot following the firing of its head coach.

