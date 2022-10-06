Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Russia's Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Israeli soldier allegedly shot dead by Palestinian gunman
An Israeli soldier was allegedly shot dead by a Palestinian gunman during an attack at a Border Police checkpoint in northeast Jerusalem, officials said.
Herald & Review
Russia's air force chief named commander of all troops fighting in Ukraine, defense ministry says
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's air force chief named commander of all troops fighting in Ukraine, defense ministry says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Lines and long walks as troubled mountain kingdom of Lesotho votes
Voters in Lesotho were casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Friday, but observers doubted that the outcome would end long-running political gridlock. The southern African kingdom has been governed for the past decade by frail and fractious coalitions, and no premier has served out a full five-year term.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls
A week ago, I worried that the anti-regime demonstrations in Iran might falter if the mostly young protesters didn’t get some help from grown-ups — like the trade unions or the so-called moderate elements within the theocratic state. I reckoned it would take the participation of groups of that stature to rattle Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s ruthless supreme leader.
Comments / 0