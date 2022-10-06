ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Herald & Review

Lines and long walks as troubled mountain kingdom of Lesotho votes

Voters in Lesotho were casting ballots in parliamentary elections on Friday, but observers doubted that the outcome would end long-running political gridlock. The southern African kingdom has been governed for the past decade by frail and fractious coalitions, and no premier has served out a full five-year term.
Herald & Review

Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls

A week ago, I worried that the anti-regime demonstrations in Iran might falter if the mostly young protesters didn’t get some help from grown-ups — like the trade unions or the so-called moderate elements within the theocratic state. I reckoned it would take the participation of groups of that stature to rattle Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s ruthless supreme leader.
